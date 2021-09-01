It all started with 8-minute abs. Really, as you’ll see. Now, it’s evolved into the 4-second workout, at least according to a study recently reported in The New York Times.
I’m a sucker for fitness stories. They’re my click bait. I can’t do most of the exercises the experts tout. But 4 seconds? Surely I could manage that.
That description turned out to be a little misleading. This study did find bursts of intense exercise produced gains, but you would have to do lots of bursts, like 20 or 30 or more.
Think of sprinting up Gillette Stadium stairs, a few at a time.
The Times story by veteran fitness writer Gretchen Reynolds had a promising lead: “A mere four seconds of all-out exercise, repeated two or three dozen times, could be all many of us need to build and maintain our fitness, strength and physical power, according to an inspiring new study of the potency of super-quick workouts.”
So this was another story about high-intensity interval training (HIIT) which has grown especially popular in recent years. It’s a way of packing a lot of exercise into a little time.
Push yourself to the max, rest and repeat.
This works well for younger people, not so well for older people who, for instance, may have given up running for walking. At least that’s my take.
The study the writer referred to was done by Edward Coyle, a professor of kinesiology and health education at the University of Texas at Austin.
Coyle and his colleagues identified the 4-second sweet spot after studying the performance of “fit professional athletes” on souped-up stationary bikes.
That seems kind of unfair too when the regimen is being recommended to the general population.
Coyle confirmed the findings with 11 healthy college-age men and women, and he cited another study which found similar benefits for “out-of-shape older adults.”
The Times put several links to similar stories at the end of Gretchen Reynolds’s column. Three sample headlines:
This 9-minute workout will strengthen your core, arms and legs
Want something more challenging? Pick the original 7-minute workout
Short on time? Try one of our fun 6-minute workouts
That made me think of 8-minute abs, which I remember hearing about but didn’t know the history of the video.
An online newsletter called Inside Hook ran an article last year declaring, “The Cheesy, Sexed-Up ‘8 Minute Abs’ Video Still Holds Up, 25 years later.”
The article by writer Tanner Garrity said “a little-known fitness instructor named Jamie Brenkus” made a VHS video in 1995.
It was set outdoors in North Carolina where he and “two blonde friends” worked out to upbeat music for exactly eight minutes.
The video made $20 million in 18 months. Brenkus went on to design workout videos for Sports Illustrated supermodel Kathy Ireland.
After the success of “8 Minute Abs” came 7-minute ab videos.
Then came the parodies. The 1998 movie “There’s Something About Mary” had a hitchhiker pitching Ben Stiller’s character on 7 Minute Abs. “If ya walk into a video store, which one are you gonna pick?”
The original “8 Minute Abs” video featured nine exercises, basically a variety of crunches.
Perhaps that’ll inspire you to do some workouts over the Labor Day weekend but don’t expect to have much to show by Thanksgiving. Brenkus’s abs came first, his video second.
The right body type and nutrition are as important as working out to developing six-pack abs. I know; I’ve read all the articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.