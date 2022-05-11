Like people rushing from the beach to the ice cream truck on a hot summer day, there’s a personal favorite for everyone when it comes to the apocalypse. Just wait your turn to make your selection.
Yes, we have what’s beginning to seem like a never ending list of threats of ruin and disaster to choose from.
There’s the old standby, climate change, which will raise the seas and swamp cities worldwide.
We’re told, in fact, it’s TOO LATE TO PREVENT this so we just have to move millions of people out of harm’s way. Maybe someone will figure out how to do that in time. No, probably not.
It’s the bitter old liberal in green trunks who walks away from the ice cream truck with environmental disaster to ponder on the beach blanket. At least I’ll already be dead, he mumbles to himself for the umpteenth time.
Then there’s the pandemic. No, not this one, the NEXT one which will be both highly contagious and diabolically dangerous, many fear.
The mother with young children clamoring for soft serve cones is convinced this virus will descend on her family like the plagues of Medieval Europe. Not for nothing did they call it the Black Death.
Long COVID will seem like an escape, she thinks, as she hustles her children in masks back to a lonely corner of the beach.
And they’ll never invent a vaccine in time. Besides you just can’t make people get their shots. Their PERSONAL INDEPENDENCE is more important to them, even if it kills them, she tells anyone who’ll listen, which isn’t many at the beach.
The distracted couple with sections of The New York Times under their arms wants a little something sweet before they go back to their beach umbrella, fearing the death of democracy will be literally fatal.
They’re talking quietly about North Korea so as not to scare the children. “First comes nuclear power, then atomic bombs, then missiles, then blackmail,” says one.
“When are they going to nuke Kim Jong-un?” says the other. “What about China?” says the first. “Oh yea,” says the second. “I forgot about China.” They move on to more gloomy news as they peel off their Popsicle wrappers.
“Well, how about Russia with Putin’s threats against NATO and warnings about a wider war?” says the first. “We have to hope it’s just talk,” says the second. They carefully avoid using the shorthand for this because, well, it’s just too scary to contemplate and it’ll all be over in about an hour.
The couple is accompanied by their teenage son who, despite the super sundaes he favors, never seems to put on weight.
“I see a SLOW DEATH, where all the things you two had are snatched away from me,” he says. “Just look at what the Supreme Court did last week, leaking their decision to make abortion illegal.
“And don’t think that’s the end of it. This Supreme Court will be in power for years and years. They’ve finally got the chance to wipe one freedom after another off the books, and they’re going to use it.”
“Yes, that’s also a horrible way to go,” comments the mother. “And we still can’t believe all the social progress that’s been made over the last 50 years can be undone so easily. Maybe we should have paid closer attention.”
“Yea, but it’s too late now,” says the father. “Hey, finish that sundae so we can go for a swim.”