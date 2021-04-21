It’s time to make your New Year’s Resolutions. You know, the ones you were too down to make way back when for New Year’s Day.
Now things are looking up. Both Gov. Charlie Baker and President Joe Biden are talking optimistically about vanquishing the coronavirus.
Spring is here. The days are warmer and longer. More people will be dining out and not just al fresco.
Two big holidays are ahead, Memorial Day (May 31) and the Fourth of July, which falls on a Sunday, capping a weekend that this year might just include family cookouts or a trip to the beach.
Baker has gradually broadened eligibility for vaccination and now everyone age 16 and up can make appointments for their shots.
Getting the shots will still take time. The governor’s goal is vaccination of 4 million adults by July 4 which is close to his ultimate goal of 4.5 million to 5 million, enough he believes to achieve herd immunity in a state with a population of 6.8 million.
Now, about those resolutions.
New Year’s resolutions were always a bore, the same old promises to self that rarely last through January.
I see two big opportunities ahead. One is vowing to drop the bad habits you might have picked up through the winter with all the disruptions, not to mention the hardship, brought on by the pandemic.
For instance, let’s say you gave up a gym membership last winter and never really got into home exercising. Now you can get more outdoor exercise in the good weather and look forward to rejoining the gym later this year. May 1 might be a good date for that resolution.
Here’s another opportunity to make a fresh start. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that people were drinking more, using pot more, smoking more, gambling more (mainly sports betting) and, my gosh, eating more chocolate. If this was you maybe now you’ll feel like at least tapering off.
Or you could just vow to restore the good health routine you once had. Collectively, people have put off their regular health checkups, screenings, dental cleaning and generally not gotten the help they could have under pre-pandemic circumstances.
I postponed my annual physical and then substituted a Zoom call to my doctor. It sufficed but was not the same. Time to make those appointments and set some health goals.
Returning to your doctor, dentist and whatever specialists you might have been seeing has an added benefit. It helps support the medical systems that the doctors and their staffs work for, which in turn supports the local and regional hospitals.
Medical personnel, from EMTs to nurses to doctors to hospital staffs, went all out to save lives when the pandemic erupted a year ago. We can’t do enough to thank and honor them.
So, pick a new date for your personal New Year’s resolution — say May 1, July 1 or, if you must, Dec. 31.
No reason you can’t celebrate at the same time with a nice meal out.
