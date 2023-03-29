As the metro papers run almost daily stories and columns about the robots coming for people I keep wondering if The Sun Chronicle is in danger of becoming superfluous.
These stories are packaged under the term artificial intelligence. Most seem to say that there’s nothing that can be done about this mysterious technology.
AI works by ingesting billions of bits of information off the internet, and then using that “knowledge” to, for example, fashion news stories.
This is said to be a snap for AI with everything in the public domain, from social media postings to a “morgue” of all past stories run by a given newspaper.
What paper needs a staff when there’s a computer that can churn out instant stories and never goes home for dinner.
Fortunately, that’s a huge exaggeration of what could be done, not to mention a misunderstanding of how a newspaper works.
What AI lacks is sources. A reporter gathers new information for his or her stories. The reporter incorporates some background from the files but also collects quotes and picks and chooses relevant information which may never have appeared previously in the paper. The result is “news.” An editor then determines its importance and signifies this by the placement of the story in the facsimile paper or the online version.
As for columns and letters to the editor, AI can’t duplicate the combination of personal opinion and personal experience that goes into these writings.
I suppose a cynical publisher could produce a fake newspaper for political purposes, but the readers would soon sour on that and look for other sources of information.
A lot of the early news coverage about AI focused on faking stories and columns. That followed the release of a program called ChatGPT by a company called Open AI.
For instance, Wall Street Journal columnist Andy Kessler wrote sarcastically, “I’ve played around with ChatGPT, and it’s pretty good — if you need to turn in a high-school freshman term paper. Its answers are dull, repetitive and often filled with mistakes, like most freshmen.”
More recently there have been stories with such headlines as, “Denied by AI: How Medicare Advantage plans use algorithms to cut off care for seniors in need” (Boston Globe, March 13), and “Neurotechnology is coming, and your cognitive liberty is at stake” (Boston Globe, March 14).
A column in The New York Times March 12 by Ezra Klein carried the immodest headline, “This changes everything.” Klein wrote, “Will AI populate our world with nonhuman companions and personalities that become our friends and our enemies and our assistants and our gurus and perhaps even our lovers?”
He continues to speculate, “Could AI put millions out of work? … Could it help terrorists or antagonistic states develop lethal weapons and crippling cyberattacks?”
After all this feverish talk I was glad to read that a few people at least are siding with the producers of content over the tech companies that stand to make billions from AI. An artist and an academic jointly wrote in The Washington Post March 13, “The work of visual artists and photographers is now regularly appropriated online, without permission or payment.”
They continued, “Big Tech companies are ‘training’ generative AI models by stealing music, books, photographs, paintings and videos off the internet under the guise of copyright ‘fair use’.”
Yes, let’s see newspapers and their writers use the copyright laws to fight back against those who have no compunction about stealing others’ work, then exploiting it.