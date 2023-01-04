Among the people who don’t watch football on television I was probably among the first to learn of the tragic fate of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.
That’s because I was awake about 2 a.m. Tuesday, trying to get my mind off personal problems. Seeking a distraction, I opened my iPad to check The Sun Chronicle for local stories and columns.
After seeing the front page headline (“Player collapses: Bills safety gets CPR on field, game suspended”), I set aside my worries and read the story.
I knew the implications of Hamlin’s injury and of course felt sympathy for him, his team and others involved in Monday Night Football.
My next thought was: Here come 1,000 stories and columns about professional football, college football, high school football, youth football, contact sports in general, the absorption of fans, the money made and lost, the cultural implications and, no doubt, whether ex-president Trump had been watching the game. Every good paper will be running such columns. This column is not one of those columns.
I know next to nothing about football. I never watch it and about the last thing I would do is go to a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium. I am aware of the issues, however, and will admit to watching the highlight videos on my computer every once in awhile. I love the athleticism.
What I do know about football comes from the newspapers and I’ve been around long enough to have seen the same stories come up again and again. A tragic event like Hamlin’s is the trigger for more of the same.
What I wish would come out of this is for more people to look after their own health. I no longer play sports but I exercise virtually every day and I can testify to the benefits.
I’m familiar with the different ways people can improve their health and fitness.
New Year’s resolutions are one way for the unusually self-disciplined. Physical therapy is another. I’m also a sucker for those 7-minute abs stories.
Doctors will impart health advice and if appropriate write a prescription for PT — I’ve had several training regimens to deal with injuries over the years. Insurance covers it, fortunately.
Doctors will, of course, prescribe medicines, even as they know fully half the prescriptions are not followed, according to the FDA. Good nutrition helps but changing a diet is easier said than done.
Some people go on smoking, misusing drugs, using illicit drugs, drinking and, we all know, driving under the influence.
They take risks like going hiking alone or unprepared for the weather. The sports and dangerous activities change with the season.
I get my exercise at the North Attleboro Y. I trod the treadmill, ride the stationary bike, lift very light weights and watch the few other people who are doing the same, even though they’re long past their prime.
I admire the younger people who have put professional training to work, or who are trainers themselves. I figure some are on their way to becoming physical therapists.
I particularly enjoy watching the even younger people who are working out, many of them high schoolers or college students home on semester break.
They are impressively strong with all-around fitness, the girls as much as the boys.
The Y is motivating, even for a masked oldster following doctor’s orders. I just hope the members keep up their workouts and stay fit.
I especially hope they avoid serious injury if they choose to play contact sports.