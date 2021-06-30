There was a story in the digital edition of the New York Times that you probably missed, even if you’re a faithful reader.
The story was posted for less than an hour before being taken down with a brief explanation.
Fortunately, in this case, anything on the internet can live forever because someone who sees it can take a screen shot and then circulate it on their own.
This Times story was too delicious not to save and share with the world. The original headline was, “Fields of Watermelons Found On Mars, Police Say.” (I love the “police say” touch.)
The headline appeared on the Times’s website briefly on June 8 and was quickly replaced by this new headline: “This article was published in error.” (Note the Times used its caps style on the original story and lowercase for the correction.)
Under the headline was this and only this: “A mock article intended for a testing system was inadvertently published on this page earlier.” No real explanation; no apology.
The Times came in for immediate mockery and the gist of its original story was publicized by other media, including Times’s enemies, and seized on by jokesters.
A website called Futurism provided the text for would-be readers. “Authorities say rise of fruit aliens is to blame for a glut of outer space watermelons. The FBI declined to comment on reports of watermelons raining down, but confirmed that kiwis have been intercepted.”
There was not much more than that and — another tipoff — the report carried the byline “Joe Schmoe.”
The New York Post, a newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch who also owns Fox News, jumped on the Times miscue.
“Space cadets at the New York Times published a wacky online article Tuesday claiming that watermelons had been discovered on the Red Planet,” the Post reported, tossing in three stock watermelon photos.
The Boston Globe, regular publisher of Times articles, quoted the predictable response on social media, such as, “Tell us the truth about Martian watermelons, NYT! We deserve to know” and “I keep telling you that you can’t just quote police without verifying their claims.”
I think it’s clear this was an honest mistake and not some kind of click bait — for one thing there were no cat videos — but the mock story surely had appeal in these space-happy times.
Some real space news of recent vintage:
The government, in a serious report, is leaving the door open on the question of UFOs. Billionaires are in a race to space using their own rockets. Satellite space junk could crash anywhere. Asteroids are on track to hit Earth, or not. NASA has a tiny helicopter on Mars which has photographed the Mars rover.
We all love to fantasize and not all fantasies are depressingly political. Just try not to let them go to your head and send you down the rabbit hole. You might end up in America’s paper of record.
