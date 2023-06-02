Joe Biden is too old to run again for president, I read. He stumbles and bumbles and mumbles; he has to use a teleprompter; he has clearly lost it — and those are just the Democrats.
Then I read that Biden is the most powerful man in the world. He’s level-headed and even-tempered with a 50-year perspective on government and foreign relations.
It’s Biden who other world leaders want to be seen with. Even the Republican opposition leaders, like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, mock Biden one day and pose with him in the Oval Office the next.
Which is it? Is Biden not up to being president, much less seeking another term, or is he so important and effective that he’s the obvious choice for Democrats?
That’s no small question and it is being voiced by both Democrats and Republicans.
A similar question can be asked about Donald Trump, right now the likeliest winner of the Republican presidential nomination. He’s old, too, just not as old as Biden.
The president will be 81 when people vote in the 2024 election and turn 82 a couple of weeks later. Trump will be 78 on Election Day. I’ll come back to the former president but right now the age question is being asked most often about Biden.
If elected and if he serves out his full second term he will be 86 when he retires. That’s old, a recent editorial in the Washington Post declared. The post cited the National Institute on Aging when it said Biden’s “verbal lapses” would presumably continue in a second term.
His “forgetfulness and difficulty multitasking often occurs among generally healthy seniors,” the editorial said.
Biden is considerably older than other world leaders. They have a median age of 62, according to the Pew Research Center. Citing that source, the post said the U.S. House has a median age of 58 and the Senate of 65.
That may or may not be important to citizens, but the reality is only 17 percent of the population is over 65, with the rest being younger, including those too young to vote or run for some public offices.
The power structure across the three branches of government in Washington skews toward the mature and experienced population, with those serving in office at the top of their profession.
They of course, want to stay in office if they can — or move up to president if that singular opportunity arises. It did for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Obama was a one-term U.S. senator then and is only 61 today. Obama picked Biden to be his vice president for both terms.
It’s only natural to expect Biden to want to continue as the most powerful person in the world and only natural for the next generation of politicians from both parties to want to succeed him.
That goes double for Donald Trump.
He not only wants to reclaim the presidency after being ousted by Biden, he wants to take revenge against those who got in his way when he tried to find a back door to overturn the 2020 election results.
I happen to be the same age as Donald Trump, and with good reason feel 78 is plenty old, never mind 81, like Biden.
Being president, I believe, is a job for a younger person, man or woman, and that’s why the criticism of Biden and Trump comes from all sides.
The reality, however, is that voters may have to choose between two old men, like it or not.