What good is a newspaper when you can’t even wrap fish in a digital edition? Well, in the case of The New York Times, besides helping you keep up with the news there is the occasional bit of serendipity.
David London, a former Attleboro businessman now living in Providence, passed on this item in the Times that I hadn’t seen. It refers to a famous Attleboro man.
It’s from a Times feature called Metropolitan Diary, which goes back to 1976 when, indeed, you could wrap fish in the paper.
The feature continues today, running on Sundays. It’s a curated collection of first-person anecdotes of moments of city life.
Here’s the story, which appeared in the Metropolitan Diary of March 7:
Dear Diary:
It was the mid-1960s, and I was an acting student at the High School of Performing Arts (in Manhattan). I had an after-school job at Bond clothing store, and sometimes before going to work I would stop at a luncheonette nearby.
Once, when I was at the counter having toast and coffee, a somewhat scruffy-looking older man came in, sat on the stool next to mine and ordered coffee.
Feeling sorry for him, I asked if I could pay for his coffee. He smiled and thanked me. For the next little while, we talked, or, more accurately, he asked questions and I talked, thrilled to be telling someone about my plans for a future on Broadway.
When it was time to leave, he smiled kindly and asked whether I had seen “Man of La Mancha.”
When I said that I hadn’t, he said there would be a ticket waiting for me at the box office for the matinée that Saturday and that I should come backstage after the show.
Excited, and a bit puzzled, I left the diner figuring that he must work at the theater.
True to his word, there was a ticket in my name when I arrived at the box office on Saturday. And not in the upper balcony as I had expected but a house seat close enough to the stage for me to recognize that scruffy older man as Robert Rounseville, who was playing the role of the Padre.
I did indeed go backstage after the show, where this gracious actor introduced me to the other cast members and gave me what, all these years later, is still one of my sweetest memories.
— Susan Hopkins
Rounseville was born in Attleboro in 1914 and died in 1974. He was a Broadway star, both actor and singer. He appeared in operas, musicals, movies and on television. (A Wikipedia entry lists his many credits and costars.)
As you might expect, he was written up several times in The Sun Chronicle. The Attleboro Museum presented a multimedia event on Rounseville in 2014.
Former Sun Chronicle reporter Rick Foster wrote the advance story. “Of all the musical talents who rose from the local scene to achieve professional acclaim, only one lived out the fantasy of starring alongside beautiful leading ladies in romantic roles ranging from operettas to Hollywood films,” the story began. Foster added that Rounseville was “gifted with matinee idol looks and a stunning baritone” voice.
I should add that Foster, a musician himself, was part of the presentation. He spoke on Rounseville’s life and career.
Another Sun Chronicle story from 2014 cites two other nationally famous people from Attleboro who became headliners. They were composer Ray Conniff and author William Manchester.
Don’t know them? Do a search for 02703 Sun Chronicle Robert Rounseville and you can read about all three.
