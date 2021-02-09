On top of the trillions of dollars that will be spent on economic stimulus payments to struggling Americans and businesses decimated by the coronavirus will now come billions for security — thanks to the takeover of the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
The pandemic was unavoidable. The insurrection could have been prevented but wasn’t. The repercussions will be long lasting and divisive.
The root cause of the riot at the Capitol, I’m convinced, is systemic racism. The resurgence of white supremacy in all its virulence is being confronted head-on now because of its history of unspeakable violence.
White supremacy is the legacy of slavery, which goes back to the earliest years of colonial America.
There has been progress toward racial equality since then, but some say a fairer characterization is that history perpetuated itself in the subjugation of Blacks.
Barbara Smith, a writer, scholar and longtime civil rights activist, wrote a Boston Globe op-ed column last year remarking on that history. “America abolished chattel slavery, but quickly instituted peonage, Jim Crow and mass incarceration,” she wrote.
“It extended civil rights then proceeded to erode them, especially voting rights; it ended legal segregation but preserved widespread de facto segregation in the schools, housing and jobs; and despite initiating affirmative action, allowed employment discrimination and vast economic inequality to persist.”
This should surprise no one. Racism has been passed down from generation to generation. It permeates every aspect of American society including education, housing, criminal justice, religion, medicine, government and especially politics. That’s why it’s called systemic.
Some are in denial, but ask a Black person about the subtle and not so subtle everyday experiences of discrimination. White Supremacy is not something that can be “rooted out.” It will only fade with time, much time.
In the end the assault on the Capitol by far right groups may be a catalyst for coming to grips with the country’s white supremacist problem.
The fact that this 9/11 moment was captured on video, Confederate flags and all, and is being investigated by Congress and law enforcement, means there will be action that wouldn’t have occurred otherwise.
There will be far more security, not only at the Capitol and elsewhere in Washington but in state capitol buildings which are being threatened by far-right extremists.
The federal government will undertake these measures because what was attacked on Jan. 6 was not just a government building but the seat of a free democracy, the most important thing the United States has to raise itself above the autocracies of the world.
It is why others come to the U.S. and ultimately make the country stronger.
There will be billions spent in this cause
Now we’ll see how much the new administration is able to accomplish to improve the fortunes of Blacks on other fronts. And Black History Month is certainly a time for white Americans to reflect on their own attitudes toward minorities.
Barbara Smith wrote her op-ed column last June. After the riot at the Capitol she was moved to write again in the Globe, declaring, “There will be no actual healing in this country until white supremacy is vanquished. The United States has never seriously considered its robust and poisonous system of white supremacy an impediment to its well-being or ability to function. Maybe now it will.”
Well said.
