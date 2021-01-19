Some of the people who have to work during the pandemic have better protection from COVID-19 than others.
This is not just a matter of protective gear or retrofitted offices. More broadly it’s a matter of whether these workers belong to a union.
The union can speak up for employees when they are worried their employer isn’t doing something that would help them stay safe or is withholding a benefit, such as sick leave provided for in a contract.
This was illustrated recently in a dispute between Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux and Attleboro Firefighters Local 848 over just how a particular firefighter contracted the virus. The firefighter’s illness was severe enough to require admission to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
The mayor said he questioned whether the firefighter became infected on the job and was withholding medical coverage until this was determined.
Paul Jacques, president of the union, maintained that a case of COVID-19 is a “presumptive injury,” which is how certain illnesses are classified in the firefighter contract.
An example that qualified in the past was the H1N1 virus of 2009, but there are many other communicable diseases which carry the presumptive injury tag, Jacques noted.
The issue may be hard to resolve. Mayor Heroux pointed out that under the contract firefighters work back-to-back, 24-hour shifts then have five days off. It’s possible the firefighter didn’t become infected in a firehouse or responding to an emergency call but rather when he was off duty, Heroux maintained.
The mayor said the union must show what emergency call or contact led to the infection. He also noted that a group of firefighters who became infected earlier worked the same shift and were granted medical coverage and the benefits provided when an employee acquires injured-on-duty status.
The dispute between employer and employee has resulted in some back-and-forth between the union and the city’s chief executive. The union staged a demonstration outside the City Hall annex last month and filed a grievance against the mayor, while the mayor made his case in several media outlets.
Meanwhile, a bill is pending in the state Legislature that would officially make COVID-19 a presumptive injury for certain emergency and medical personnel. At this writing the bill is still in committee. Considering how severely the coronavirus pandemic has hit the state and how devastating the illness can be it seems likely this legislation will be approved and perhaps implemented retroactively.
Teacher unions
Another example of unions standing up for its members on COVID-19 comes in the public schools. Teacher unions have negotiated with superintendents and school committees over protections which have resulted in some teachers being allowed to work from home because they have underlying medical conditions which make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Teacher unions have also bargained for remote learning schedules where schools don’t meet CDC standards for safety.
As for private companies there just aren’t that many with unions. Nationally, only about 7 percent of employees are in a union compared to about 37 percent of employees in the public sector.
Taken together only one in ten workers are unionized. (The rates are slightly higher in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.)
Union membership has been on a steady decline nationally for decades. Could the pandemic change that? Well, a Democratic administration is coming into office and will no doubt be friendlier to unions, one of their big supporters.
And workers may be more inclined to organize when they know they’re putting their lives on the line every day and need a higher level of protection.
