Pity the poor children of Mansfield. They can’t handle “divisive concepts” so anything that makes them feel “discomfort” just won’t be taught in the schools.
At least that’s what some adults in Mansfield want, no matter how the students might feel about such over-protection.
These parents apparently know better than what the teachers, administrators, school board and state Education Department know especially when it comes to things like race and sex which simply should not be mentioned, except that they already are “mentioned” in the cafeteria, hallway, bathroom, playground, parking lot, school bus and at home.
This group of parents is zeroing in on the curriculum. And they aren’t just blowing smoke. They’ve put together an article to be voted on at town meeting in May (“Proposal would ban ‘divisive concepts’ in Mansfield schools,” Front Page, March 17.)
The article runs three pages. To cover all the bases, it would ban teaching that an individual, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
This is what’s otherwise referred to as systemic racism, which in fact is historic, pervasive and ongoing. People, children and adults alike, simply do have prejudices, both conscious and unconscious.
There’s widespread, overt discrimination against minorities of every kind. Who are the oppressors? Privileged white people, apparently, since they make up the majority in school systems. These riled up parents don’t want this acknowledged lest it make the children the slightest bit discomfited.
The petitioned article only required 10 signatures to get on the warrant for town meeting. The sponsors collected 20 signatures to make sure a vote to amend the town’s bylaws will be held, unless the article is withdrawn or found to be defective.
The article provides for disciplining teachers, firing administrators and recalling school committee members for violating the new local standard.
Arguments for and against the proposal will presumably be made, which I look forward to hearing.
The article was drafted by Robert O’Connell who is a retired lawyer and member of the Republican Town Committee. He said he borrowed the language from something he found on the internet but didn’t recall the source.
There is in fact no lack of similar laws or proposals in conservative states. I’m reminded of the “don’t say gay’’ bill in Florida pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed by the Republican-controlled legislature. DeSantis was expected to sign the bill if he hasn’t already.
This law would forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. That may seem young to be made aware of the reality of such things as gay marriage and gender-transitioning people, but it’s not too soon to learn how to properly address adults or older students.
The Biden administration considered the controversy over “don’t say gay” important enough to have U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona express his support for “all students including our gay and transgender students.”
Back in Mansfield, O’Connell’s proposal would apply to all grade levels.
Scott Cohen, president of the teachers’ union, says the things O’Connell describes are not being taught in local schools or elsewhere in the state. It’s not in the Mansfield curriculum, he says.
Meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that all schools today are teaching about the psychological harm that bullying and discrimination do.
Give the majority of students credit for being open minded and able to accept that racism and sexism of the past needs to be addressed forthrightly today so there’s less of it tomorrow.