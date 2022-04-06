The evolving nature of police work is amply illustrated in the daily report of events of public interest.
This is perhaps clearer in smaller communities such as the 10 regularly covered by The Sun Chronicle than in, say, Boston or Providence.
Locally, there’s a wide range of “cop news,” from community service projects to incidents involving violence or the threat of it.
Some police officers have long experience and special training to deal with violent crime.
Others don’t know what they’ll be called on to do from one day to the next.
The trend, though, seems to be toward more intervention to solve people’s personal problems, which is a good thing. Arrests are necessary but arrests aren’t always enough.
Hence the work of a new kind of cop, the social services specialist. And hence the need to support police. I never understood the campaign to cut police funding.
I was struck by a recent story (“City man allegedly shoots neighbor in face with pellet gun,” March 29, City & Town).
After my initial reaction of “Ouch!” I read the details. Police and court reporter David Linton wrote that “a long, ongoing feud” had preceded the shooting incident involving occupants of a two-family house in South Attleboro. How did he know there was a feud, I wondered. (Wait for it.)
The alleged shooter was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and ordered held after the judge revoked his bail on some serious pending cases from earlier incidents.
The shooting victim was not seriously injured. However, he too was arrested on several charges and freed after posting modest bail of $500. The story said he was “known to police,” which is to say he has a history of doing the things that require a police response.
The men were arraigned separately and both pleaded innocent. Both have lawyers. No doubt they’ll be back in court, telling different stories.
So how did Linton know about a feud? The last-paragraph was the kicker to his story. It went, “In a police report, officers say they have responded to the house 81 times so far this year.”
That’s 81 times in 88 days, virtually every day. “Known to police?” Known all too well.
The story indicated what some of the problems are, and they call for some kind of intervention beyond police response to one 911 call after another. There have been injuries even before the March 27 incident and now a firearm has been introduced into the mix.
Perhaps the lawyers could work out a pretrial deal with the prosecution. Perhaps both parties should get counseling or mental health treatment. Perhaps one party could find a new place to live.
Yes, the nature of police work is evolving, and the faster the better. It’s too dangerous as it is for cops today.