There’s money to be made in “government service.” It’s a solid longterm career with good pay and excellent benefits, but it’s also a field where you can get a spectacular income if you happen to be in the right place at the right time.
This is something you can see at the local, state and national level.
Exhibit A is Attleboro City Hall. Run for mayor, get elected and your starting pay will be about $110,000 a year, The Sun Chronicle’s special correspondent Jim Hand reported recently.
The last mayor, Paul Heroux, was making $137,105 when he left. He had served three terms. As promised, Heroux did not run again, instead running for Bristol County Sheriff.
He won that office and his new salary will be $172,000, according to a story by Sun Chronicle Staff Writer George W. Rhodes. The salary is set by the Legislature.
Heroux has tapped two youngish members of his City Hall staff for big jobs in the sheriff’s department.
Jeremy Stull, Heroux’s director of budget and administration, is taking a similar position in the sheriff’s office. Owen Bebeau, Heroux’s personnel director, is now Heroux’s chief of staff.
Stull’s salary has gone from $115,165 a year to $150,000 and Bebeau’s from $123,792 at City Hall to $153,000 in the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department.
Heroux is nothing if not transparent when it comes to explaining exactly what he’s doing, why he’s doing it and what his expectations are. He assured the candidates vying to succeed him that he wouldn’t strip City Hall of any more staff and the jobs will be filled by whoever wins a special election Feb. 28.
Salaries well over $100,000 a year are commonplace in town halls and school departments.
Top administrative jobs are extremely demanding and sensitive today. It’s standard practice for administrators and top elected officials to withhold information from the public.
In some cases this is necessary because municipalities can be sued for millions of dollars.
In other cases the secrecy isn’t justified and judges have agreed that details must be disclosed to newspapers that appeal for the release of public records, including this one.
Let’s move on.
Is there any doubt money makes the world go round at the Statehouse?
Massachusetts is the only state in which the Legislature, governor and its highest court are exempt from the public records law that does apply to municipalities. This comes courtesy of a 1976 ruling by the very same Supreme Judicial Court.
The state’s new governor, Maura Healey, has promised that the executive branch will accept public records requests. She also said she would support legislation to cut back the exemptions that the Legislature and judiciary claim — not that such legislation is going anywhere.
In fact, last week the state Senate deepened its power by eliminating term limits for the Senate president, thereby freeing Karen Spilka to seek a fifth term in the position in 2024.
This was the subject of a Sun Chronicle editorial Monday (“Our undemocratic state,” Our View, Feb. 13).
Of course, Spilka must have the votes lined up for another two-year term. Among her powers are appointing senators to committees, jobs which come with extra pay.
Bottom line, power will still be concentrated in three positions, governor, House Speaker and Senate president. But do give Gov. Healey credit for her promise.
As for the opportunity to make big money working in or for the federal government I would simply refer you to daily news reports about the millions of dollars made — legally and illegally — through “government service.”