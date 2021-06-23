One of the best things about newspapers is that every once in a while you experience serendipity.
That happened to me when two major news outlets reported on a startling phenomenon in Atlanta.
I have a connection to Atlanta. It’s sort of like six degrees of separation, except in this case it’s one degree. I’m a northerner but my roots go back to the South, too.
That’s not important — but what’s happening in Atlanta right now is. Unfortunately, it’s not a happy thing.
Specifically there’s a neighborhood that wants to secede from the city. This is ironic because the neighborhood — Buckhead — was once an Atlanta suburb. It was absorbed by Atlanta in 1952. Now it wants to become independent again.
But not just yet. There’s a movement to break away, but the voters of Buckhead haven’t had a chance to take action. They’ve asked the state to allow a referendum in Buckhead. This wouldn’t come until November 2022 at the earliest.
Metro Atlanta, population 5 million, is the biggest and most important region in the Deep South. The population of Atlanta proper is about 500,000 and the population of the Buckhead district is about 80,000. Major corporations like Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, along with Major League Baseball, are headquartered in Atlanta.
Georgia is politically volatile, generally conservative but with a liberal core.
Another major corporation based in Atlanta is CNN. That news channel has reported on Buckhead’s distress, as has The Washington Post, and now Fox News.
These national outlets were drawn to the story because it capsulizes the conflict in America over the interlocking issues of racism and violence in the country’s major cities.
The Washington Post was the first to do a deep dive into the story. The Post reported that there has been a wave of violent crime since the protests over the police killing of George Floyd last summer. Now business leaders among others want Buckhead to become a separate municipality so it can hire its own police and better protect residents from the shootings, carjackings and assaults.
CNN was the next to weigh in. Being a local news channel, it noted that there has long been talk of Buckhead splitting off but the recent rise in violence was bringing the issue to a head.
Atlanta has had 54 homicides and more than 250 shootings so far this year, according to police.
I was surprised when Fox News jumped on the story, but shouldn’t have been. The conservative news channel turned a segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” into a regular Fox News piece, not a general practice.
You can’t really call it a story. It was all commentary. Carlson, who has the No. 1 cable news show with about 3 million viewers, dumped on CNN but also aired numerous reports of gun violence plaguing the city. In my mind it amounted to race-baiting.
Carlson said it’s the liberal media, namely CNN, and Black politicians that are using racist dog whistles — his words — characterizing Buckhead as “mostly white” and “majority white,” implying the residents are white supremacists.
The headline over his piece was, “CNN hates the idea of Buckhead trying to leave the city of Atlanta” and the subhead was “Rich liberals hate diversity so much that ‘at the first sign of spray paint, they run for the whitest hills they can find.’”
What’s the likely result of this media conflict? More violence in the streets and more mass shootings by deranged people.
It’s going to be a long, long time before this country gets over its race problem, thanks to Fox News.
