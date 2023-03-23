Three of the current writers for The Sun Chronicle are or were publishers of your local newspaper.
I worked for them and two previous publishers, both of whom sadly are departed. I was not a publisher of the paper. I was editor for awhile. I didn’t want to be publisher and I wasn’t suited for the job anyway.
After working at The Sun Chronicle for 51 years I can assure today’s readers that there were times when the publisher was a conservative and the editorials, some of which I wrote, reflected that philosophy. (There are at least two sides to every issue.)
A number of writers of letters to the editor have deplored the liberal editorials written by or for the current executive editor and general manager, Craig Borges. His name appears on the Opinion Page every day. He is effectively the publisher since The Sun Chronicle has an out-of-town owner, which was also the case in the past.
Borges welcomes all letters from the public, those who back the paper’s editorial stances and those who don’t.
Recently there was a flood of letters pro and con on editorials about the Attleboro mayor’s race including The Sun Chronicle’s endorsement of the winner, Cathleen DeSimone.
The paper also editorialized about the swearing in of the mayor, which became a political controversy in itself. DeSimone will be filling out the remainder of an unexpired term. Both she and a loser of the election, Jay DiLisio, are running for the next full term of mayor, which lasts two years.
Their differences will be front and center in the newspaper’s coverage of DeSimone and her challenger, who is president of the city council, for the next eight months and probably beyond. The Sun Chronicle will almost certainly make an endorsement in that race. The ballot is not set yet.
A few of the letters have expressed frustration at The Sun Chronicle for its editorials which they say were unfair to DiLisio. For instance, Cindy Karol of Attleboro wrote, “The Sun Chronicle editorial board did a disservice to its readership by printing an editorial with incomplete facts.” (Page A7, March 14)
Borges has explained the paper’s policy on editorials many times in the past but a portion of the Attleboro readership still feels victimized.
It obviously grates on some people that The Sun Chronicle has a liberal Opinion page, taking a progressive stance on many issues. Other letter writers welcome that.
The Sun Chronicle has historically had an open-door letters policy, which is in the best interest of the city and the newspaper.
Readers might also like to know The Sun Chronicle has a tradition of successive publishers rising through the ranks, going from regional editor to editor to general manager to the top job.
I started as a reporter and had the good fortune to be editor during prosperous times.
I participated in some of the paper’s advances, in the technology, staffing and news coverage.
The publishers I’ve known were all civic minded people who were responsible stewards of the newspaper. They had different approaches to their jobs and they worked under widely varying circumstances.
It would be great if the living ex-publishers told their own stories and the paper told something of the history of The Sun Chronicle. That history goes back 150 years and was the subject of an anniversary edition two years ago. It ran on March 27, 2021, if you want to do your own research.