It’s really too hot to write about politics. But it’s not too hot to write about the heat, so here’s something inspired by the current record-breaking heat wave.
I got to thinking about off-the-chart heat because, well, it has been hot, but also because a long-forgotten childhood memory came back to me.
That was how my mother would quiet down her five children by soaking a washcloth in cold water, wringing it out and putting it on our bare chests or foreheads. Then she’d distract us with a story and convince us to go to sleep.
The children of today probably never had that experience. Times were different 60-70 years ago. For one thing there was very little home air conditioning.
For another my mother grew up in the Deep South without any air conditioning at all. Families in Georgia had to make do 100 years ago, and they did. Presumably parents put their children to bed with wet washcloths then, too.
I decided to check with my sisters to see if they had other memories of the heat waves we experienced as children. Three of us live in Massachusetts or Connecticut and one lives in the state of Washington where temps in the low 90s were forecast for today.
My sisters all remembered the wet washcloths for sleeping. Among their other memories were: running through the sprinkler, sitting in a bucket of cold water, gorging on ice cream — Mom got each of us our favorite flavor — not having enough window fans but making paper fans, and being allowed to get a frozen treat from the Good Humor man.
Now for some things about air conditioning you probably didn’t know: The home window air conditioner was invented by a man named Carrier. It was a remarkable coincidence that he had the same name as the big company that manufactures air conditioners.
Actually, it was no coincidence. Willis Carrier invented industrial air conditioning in 1901. He and six other employees left their jobs and started Carrier Air Conditioning Co. of America. It was hugely successful. As of two years ago it employed 53,000 people and was worth $18.6 billion.
The history of “air conditioning” goes back to ancient Egypt, honest. Wikipedia notes that passive air cooling appears to have originated there and was widespread in hotter climes such as Northern India.
Benjamin Franklin was intrigued about air cooling back in 1758. He and a doctor-professor at the University of Cambridge devised an experiment to test evaporation as a way to cool an object. They used volatile liquids to drive down the temperature in a thermometer well past the freezing point of water, according to Wikipedia.
“From this experiment one may see the possibility of freezing a man to death on a warm summer’s day,” Franklin wrote a science-minded friend.
Today we take for granted that there will be central air almost everywhere.
In the Bristol household there is no air conditioning of any kind. That’s not just because we were raised without it. It’s a matter of pride for my wife who is a master of keeping cool air in and hot air out, saving energy. It takes a long heat wave, more than three days over 90, to spoil that strategy.
A long heat wave is what we’ve just had. For that we have a backup — ceiling fans in most every room.
That, a glass of ice tea and a good book make a lack of air conditioning downright tolerable for us.