Let sleeping dogs lie. That sounds like good advice, but it’s not going to be followed when the woke have already been awakened.
That thought came to mind as I pondered the fate of the Warrior symbol for King Philip Regional schools.
School mascots can be a sensitive subject. They resonate in the entire community, not just the schools.
At King Philip, the Warrior issue developed into a brief controversy two and a half years ago. That was in the middle of a nationwide shutdown over the COVID-19 virus which was threatening to become a pandemic.
Warriors are also the symbol in Foxboro and Seekonk. They are meant to honor Native Americans. In King Philip’s case the symbol honors the Native American chieftain who waged an ill-fated war against the colonists in the 1600s.
The King Philip towns, Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk, have carried that name and Warrior logo since a new high school opened in Wrentham in 1957. (A junior high was built 10 years later in Norfolk.)
In July 2020, there was a controversy over the Warriors logo that stemmed from the simple posting of an agenda item for a meeting of the King Philip Regional School Committee.
“Petitions and sometimes angry comments against ‘changing the name of our school’ blew up on alumni Facebook pages and individual Twitter accounts,” Sun Chronicle reporter Tom Reilly wrote at the time.
The administration and school board members acknowledged the complaints but also had a good reason not to address them. They said they needed to deal with plans for reopening of the schools less than two months later.
“I don’t want to downplay it; it’s important to have this dialogue, but COVID kind of trumps all,” board member Erin DeStefano said at the time.
Now the controversy could return, and not just for these local schools but a number of others in the state with logos deemed offensive.
A bill was introduced in the state Senate in 2017 prohibiting public schools from using Native American nicknames, depictions and mascots. King Philip and Foxboro use an image of a Native American with a feather in his hair while Seekonk used a blue “S” with a spear through it.
The bill went nowhere five years ago but it also didn’t go away. There is a version in the state Legislature waiting for possible action when the next session begins in January.
State Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton, who was an unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor in the primary election, is a co-sponsor of a bill to “prohibit the use of Native American mascots in Massachusetts public schools,” as she wrote in a pro-and-con feature in The Boston Globe last May. She described herself as a supporter of the Massachusetts Indigenous Legislative Agenda.
“Derogatory images and nicknames reinforce harmful stereotypes that demean and ignore contemporary Native American people,” she wrote.
The other side in The Globe presentation was represented by Corrine Riley, a member of the Saugus Board of Selectmen.
Saugus’s symbol is a sachem and Riley said it is intended as homage. It is “imagery with historical, positive descriptions of Montowampate, a Sachem, or chief,” she wrote. To ban such depictions would do more harm than good, she said.
With the governor’s office, House and Senate soon to be firmly in the hands of Democrats, this debate is sure to be renewed in the next term.
The racism question will be pursued. The sleeping dog will be awakened, to what effect remains to be seen.