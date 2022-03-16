When I lived on the Mason-Dixon line and worked nights, oh about 50 years ago, my wife and I used to take drives through the Pennsylvania and Maryland countryside.
One of my favorite destinations was an overlook on a public road that gave me a view of what I knew as the Underground Pentagon.
I thought this was a secret government installation but I was wrong. (There was no internet to look up things like that.)
I could tell this facility was a high-security area, though, and my wife was sure someone in it was watching us while we were watching them.
It turned out that the Underground Pentagon was not secret at all. It even had a name, the Raven Rock Mountain Complex, also known as Site R which you have to admit sounds like something out of a spy novel.
Plans for Site R go back to 1950, the beginning of the Cold War. Three underground buildings in Raven Rock Mountain were completed in 1953 and work has continued on and off to the present day.
The facility is not far from Camp David, the presidential retreat in Western Maryland. It is also one of several shelters that ring Washington, D.C. The purpose, of course, is to provide a secure residence and workspace for top government officials in case of nuclear war.
Now that there’s talk of nuclear strikes because of the war in Ukraine, I thought you would be comforted to know that the president, Congress, military brass, Cabinet secretaries and top aides would be safe, even if you aren’t.
The government doesn’t seem the least bit bothered if everyone knows about Site R. It has been fictionalized in video games (“Fallout”), TV shows (“Jeremiah”) and movies (“Oblivion”) where it was the headquarters for a resistance movement against an alien invasion, according to Wikipedia. And this was before the invasion of the Capitol building last year.
There has been at least one serious, nonfiction book about Site R called “Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan To Save Itself — While the Rest of Us Die.” The author of this 2017 work is Garrett M. Graff, a journalist, prolific writer and media commentator specializing in national security issues. He wasn’t kidding.
Now, if you think nuclear weapons will never be used again, you may want to reexamine your assumptions.
Vladimir Putin has alluded to the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war several times and both Russia and the U.S. have such weapons specifically intended for the battlefield.
Writing in the Boston Globe March 9, Stephen Kinzer, a senior fellow at Brown University in Providence, said both super powers have tactical nuclear weapons in their arsenals. Some, he said, are one-third as powerful as the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, which ended World War II.
Smaller nuclear weapons are not safer. They’re more dangerous because they’re more likely to be used. “Both Russian and American military planners have placed nuclear combat on their list of possible tools in wartime,” Kinzer writes. “It’s right there on the ‘threat continuum’ after covert action, sanctions, cyberattacks and conventional war.”
Kinzer’s fear and mine is that in a state of war there could be an escalation from tactical weapons to something disastrous affecting other countries.
No wonder the U.S. government has multiple underground shelters. Putin also has one in Siberia and there have been reports he sent close family members there.
This is the opposite of sightseeing.