It occurred to me recently that I have been writing columns for The Sun Chronicle for 50 years.
I joined the paper in 1972 as a reporter but occasionally wrote columns and am still writing them this year, long after my retirement. (I also wrote occasional columns at other papers before getting my Sun Chronicle job.)
Columns were a sideline. My work evolved into copy editing and later newsroom management (sometimes mismanagement, I know). However, I didn’t want to give up writing. Indeed, it was my favorite part of the job.
I got the writing bug in high school and then at the University of Connecticut where as an English major I took a journalism course each semester of my junior and senior years, ironically when I barely gave newspapers a serious look.
The journalism “department” was so small it didn’t constitute a major. What it did have was an inspirational teacher, Evan Hill, who taught the basics of journalism but seemed more interested in freelance magazine writing himself.
He did stress spare writing, eliminating unnecessary words, and timeliness, getting the news in the paper as soon as possible to beat the competition. Those priorities stuck with me even as I indulged in over-writing my own stories. (Fair to say I was harder on my reporters than I was on myself.)
Why do writers write? Ego, mostly.
I remember that rush from seeing my byline on the front page. That was a big deal in the early days, and it never quite went away.
Others, I know, find satisfaction and purpose in writing in many different ways, but I think part of their motivation is simply seeing their work in print. That goes for fiction writing, nonfiction books, poetry, academic research and so on.
Hence the rise of social media driven by the billions worldwide who want to express themselves, and not just in writing but through photos, videos, even whole personas, real or concocted.
Journalism seems retrograde in comparison, even as it has adapted to the opportunities (and limitations) inherent in digital communication.
While much of the content of newspapers fell by the wayside, they continued to run opinion pages, editorials, letters to the editor and columns, both local and syndicated.
What makes newspapers special is the comments are signed. The writers stand behind their words.
Columnists are semi-public figures. They expect to be criticized and in my experience they are not defensive about it. It’s enough to know somebody is reading your work.
Writing columns in retirement has been an interesting experience. I developed an entire world view based on the public policy role of government. I think my belief that there are more good people than bad was borne out by last Tuesday’s elections.
Retirement has been a time of growth for me. Reading widely and writing regularly are instructional. I also came to understand that your wife is your best friend and your grownup “kids” do amazing things to help others.
So, why all the self-reflection? I’m not really celebrating the 50th anniversary of my columnizing for The Sun Chronicle. I’ve decided to give up my column, at least the every-Wednesday schedule.
The decision has to do with my personal circumstances. It’s the right time for me. I will still write and the content will probably be somewhat different, perhaps more personal and less political.
I’ll also try to write spare, clean copy. After all, writers gotta write when they think their thoughts are worth reading.