In the space of two days one person told me “growing old is not for sissies” and another said growing old “would make a great column.” Well, as Paul Simon sings, “Who am I to blow against the wind?”
These two acquaintances are not old. One is about 10 years younger than me, the other 15. However, they have both gotten a taste of being old, as have many people in their 50s and 60s.
I am old, by definition, and feel I am somewhat qualified to write about it. For the record I am 76 and very grateful to still be around.
I will pass on a few things about old age, but what I’d really like to see is the opinion of others who are old, since everyone’s experience is different and just as instructive as the next person’s. (The Sun Chronicle invites guest columns up to 500 words.)
It’s true that you slow down, literally, when you’re old. I walk slower, I drive slower, I think slower, I read slower, I sleep longer.
When I say I think slower I mean that I can’t multi-task anymore. If I’m trying to do something I have to do that and only that or I get distracted and make mistakes.
When I say I read slower I mean I read fewer books and fewer news stories. I try to make up for this by skimming but something’s lost in the process.
Much of my time now goes into maintaining my health. I try to follow doctors’ orders, so I line up my nine daily pill bottles to make sure I take my meds precisely as prescribed.
I do some kind of exercise almost every day to maintain a certain weight, improve my endurance and increase my strength, such as it is. It’s kind of embarrassing when you have to ask for a spotter when you’re trying to bench press 80 pounds.
On the other hand, I’ve been assured by doctors and physical therapists that it is possible to increase strength when you’re old, not that it’s easy. I had been skeptical.
I put stock in “controlling my environment.” Older folks, I think, “know exactly what I was talking about,” as Paul Simon sings. Younger people, except shift workers, generally don’t get the environment thing but they will.
I have lots of doctor and lab appointments, which generate follow-up appointments and tests and more appointments. Most are related to my conditions but a few are for health problems I hope to reverse. One small success: I thought I was losing my hearing but the problem turned out to be earwax.
I spend a lot of time in waiting rooms and I see lots of people worse off than me. Recently a middle-aged woman came into a waiting room pushing an old man in a wheelchair. By the way she was talking to him — loudly and very simply — it was clear he was not only crippled but hard of hearing and suffering from dementia.
It was revealed to the room he had recently been in an assisted living home and that the woman was the man’s daughter. She called him Dad as she lifted his feet onto the wheelchair footrests and took him into the lab.
I am very fortunate that my conditions are nothing like this man’s. Mine don’t keep me from doing many of the things I used to do though I can no longer do others.
I’m lucky to have a spouse and one with complementary skills. I’m much better off than I would be alone and so is she, I dare say, since she doesn’t read my columns. We’re now doing cross training for the time when one of us is gone. That’s harder with a spouse than a fellow employee, believe me.
One more thing other oldsters might be familiar with: As you slow down you discover new things and better understand people, yourself included.
In my case that’s the creativity of Paul Simon’s lyrics, as in his wonderful “Graceland” album of 1986. He’s one of the world’s great writers, and he explains his songwriting and music in the 25th anniversary version of that album. You might give it a listen.