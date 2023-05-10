When my wife and I moved here, about five years after our marriage, we decided to start a family.
We began in the usual way with prenatal care, a new appreciation for good health, Lamaze birthing classes, and eventually a trip to the maternity department of Sturdy Memorial Hospital. I was able to attend the birth of our daughter, an innovation at the time, which was the early 1970s.
Two years later we repeated the process with and for our second daughter. A few more years and we decided two children were right for us. It was one plus one and done.
Then it was on to the pediatrician and eventually assorted family doctors.
Looking back, I’m struck by how naive (or self-absorbed) we were. We assumed everybody was like us, not in fact that there were many couples with different experiences. We were lucky in many ways, not so lucky in others.
These thoughts came to mind when I saw the announcement about the rebranding of Sturdy Memorial Hospital (“Sturdy Health unites hospital, 26 practices,” May 5, A1).
“Sturdy Health will continue to offer a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services to its neighbors and families as the new name unites Sturdy Memorial Hospital, its urgent care facility, and 26 practices under one brand,” the hospital said in a statement attributed to CEO Aimee Brewer.
The hospital said it chose to keep Sturdy in its name “to honor its benefactors James and Adah Sturdy and their daughter Ellen A. Winsor and the 110-year legacy they built.”
Ellen Winsor was the heir to her parents’ estate and donated the family homestead, plus personal property, to a group of local businessmen who wanted to establish a hospital for what, in 1913, was the Town of Attleborough.
The following was the part of the statement that stood out to me: “We have evolved into a health system that cares for (patients) during all ages and stages of life.”
Naturally the statement did not go into Sturdy’s modern day troubles, which saw its historic record of annual surpluses turn into deficits.
Sturdy has remained independent and it does indeed care for patients through every stage of life.
I never thought about that before. As my health has changed I have sought out specialists associated with other hospitals, but I have also continued to seek care at Sturdy and its local practices, depending on the problem being treated.
I have seen the major renovations and expansions that Sturdy has undertaken over the years, some improving the area around the hospital at Park Street and O’Neil Boulevard.
Sturdy does indeed have a long history and is probably the most important institution in the Attleboro area today, with facilities in half a dozen towns. It is the largest employer.
That was once not the case with big jewelry and tech companies in Attleboro but it is the case across the country today where if not for the local hospital many communities would be bereft of an economic engine.
Unlike manufacturing plants, hospitals don’t make anything. But as medicine has evolved hospitals, doctors, nurses and, by extension, all those who work in and around hospitals deliver vital care for people in times of need. Now that’s a legacy.