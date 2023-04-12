In politics there’s always an agenda. Sometimes there’s even a hidden agenda.
But now we have not only that but a national agenda — actually two — filtering down to local politics in cities and towns.
There were telltale signs of this in recent local elections, including North Attleboro. It may also color next fall’s elections in Attleboro.
The competing national agendas of Republicans and Democrats are polar opposites.
Meanwhile, the vast majority of people are disengaged from local government. That is demonstrated by the chronic low voter turnouts in local elections, this year being no exception.
In North Attleboro, the turnout for the annual election April 4 was 8 percent which was in line with other municipal elections.
What particularly interested me in North Attleboro was the school board race. There were six candidates on the ballot for two seats.
One of the candidates, Aaron Whirl, took the bold step of declaring a political agenda that you might think wouldn’t be particularly popular in liberal Massachusetts.
Five days before the election The Sun Chronicle ran fact boxes on the six candidates for school committee, asking them to name their “most admired living political figure” and then explain their choice.
Whirl said he admired Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis because “he is making decisions and shaping policies to keep Florida schools focused on academics rather than woke issues that weaken and sexualize children.” (His answer was longer but this was the gist. You can find the profiles on page 5 of the March 30 edition.)
What’s the State of Florida got to do with the town of North Attleboro? Nothing, except that DeSantis is trying to win the Republican nomination for president in 2024, and he’s gaining on Donald Trump.
In other words a national political agenda was invoked by a candidate for local office. Give Whirl credit for being upfront about his politics. Fortunately, in my view, he miscalculated and ended up finishing last in the race, sending a lesson to other would-be candidates.
For the record Whirl is an independent, not a Republican. He said he had no political experience and was a first-time candidate.
It remains to be seen whether he now decides to get more involved in local politics.
It also remains to be seen how effective a conservative approach to local government will be in Massachusetts. Republicans elsewhere have been trying to win seats on school boards and in the legislatures of toss-up states to implement their conservative agenda.
My antennae are up for this. In Attleboro, I suspect the race for mayor in November will be between candidates far apart on a left-right scale.
That’s fine with me. It will attract public interest and that will increase voter turnout. More people will get involved in political campaigns and ultimately in municipal government.
As for voter turnout, I was curious about Seekonk’s decision to hold a non-binding sense-of-the-people referendum on four forms of government different from the current structure of open town meeting, board of selectmen, town manager.
All the options failed and the town election itself drew a turnout under 20 percent. In other words real live voters didn’t think changing the form of government would do any good. They were apathetic about apathy.
I think it’s important to keep in mind that voter turnout will soar in the elections of 2024, and that what happens at the state and national level will probably have more effect on people everywhere than what happens in the contests for town and city hall.