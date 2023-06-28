In a recent column I referred to social media as a “cesspool.” I have a confession to make. I’m not on social media, not a single site from Facebook to TikTok.
That’s deliberate. I don’t want the distraction. I’m on the computer enough as it is. I don’t need to be sucked into clever but ultimately pointless exhibitionism. I leave it to others to worry about “likes” and whether a video is going viral.
However, I will read about social media if something interesting is reported in reputable media, which for me comes down to the major online newspapers.
I am aware of some of the good that comes from social media, such as showing people who are different they are not alone, or the wonderful phenomenon of GoFundMe pages.
Recently I read a story about the struggle of newspapers to remain viable, and it contained a surprising — at least to me — bit of information about social media. It was not about how good or bad social media is but who controls it and how it dominates society today.
This was a piece in the June 13 New York Times by Lydia Polgreen, a regular columnist and veteran foreign correspondent. She was also the former editor in chief of HuffPost, a once-successful, progressive online magazine.
As far as I am concerned Polgreen is an authority. (The headline on her column was “It’s Not a Good Sign When People Who Don’t Pay for News Have So Little to Choose From.”) Back to that in a minute.
Polgreen thought she could be a worthy successor to HuffPost founder Arianna Huffington. She left the Times for that job, but her plans for the magazine fizzled and she went back to her former employer. Lucky her.
Her vision had been that HuffPost, because of its big online audience, was viable despite all the assaults on the media today. “We would make news for everyone on the internet, for free. Corporate America, via digital advertising, would foot the bill,” she wrote, acknowledging her naiveté as well as her disappointment.
There once was a period of prosperity and hope for a few slick and thoughtful publications but, Polgreen wrote, “corporate America” soon figured out it could bypass the traditional media and put its advertising directly online, including on social media, despite its exploitive formula for success. She called it “cutting out the middlemen,” referring primarily to newspapers.
Only the most vibrant and targeted papers can survive today, and that takes exhaustive work across the full range of a paper’s operations. That, as I’ve said before, is true of The Sun Chronicle. I hope you’ll remain a faithful reader.
The biggest quality newspapers that are engaged in public service reporting require wealthy backers, such as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post.
Meanwhile, the social media companies that became a magnet for advertising are controlled by other tech titans such as Mark Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook and also owns Instagram. Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last year, posts regularly on his own social media site.
Then there’s TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company called Byte-Dance. (Lawmakers in the U.S., Europe and Canada are scrambling to ban this hugely popular video sharing app on the grounds it is a national security threat.)
What’s left are a few publications unabashedly written and illustrated for a wealthy audience.
One that caught Polgreen’s eye is Air Mail, which she described as “a glossy media company catering to the jet set elite. It’s a frothy mix of European royals, luxurious fashion and salacious true crime stories.”
So there you have it — baubles for the rich on one end and a “mass audience that never paid for news and never will” on the other.
I have no interest in either, and I still think social media is a cesspool — with alligators.