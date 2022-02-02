One of the things that comes with retirement is downsizing, or at least thinking about it.
Moving to a smaller place, possibly in some other community, is something that many retirees contemplate, assuming they are fortunate enough to have the option.
Those who are thinking about downsizing are naturally looking to improve their living situation. But there are tradeoffs.
Yes, moving to the South is particularly tempting in February. But you would be leaving friends behind.
Sure, a one-level condo across town would be more manageable than an old house with a couple flights of stairs. But what about all the work and money you put into the place to make it “home.”
Are you prepared to move away from adult children whom you might come to depend on as you age? Are the grandchildren mostly grown now?
These kinds of questions have always existed. Now, I’m afraid the downsizing decision has become even more difficult. On that I have good news and bad news. If you’re thinking this has something to do with the pandemic you’re on the right track.
First the good news.
If you own your house you can be confident you can sell it for big bucks and probably have money left over after you buy a smaller place or move to a cheaper area.
As everybody knows home prices are through the roof, so to speak. The median price of both houses and condominiums hit all-time highs last year, the Greater Boston Association of Realtors reported.
Single-family home prices averaged $750,000, up 10.5 percent from 2020, and condo prices averaged $625,000, up 6.6 percent.
Home sales for 2021 were up 5.4 percent over 2020, not an all-time record but the biggest yearly increase since the mid-2000s despite the high prices.
The number of houses on the market remains small when compared to the demand, according to the real estate board. In other words this is not a bubble but a classic case of supply and demand. Houses go quickly, sometimes after bidding wars that lead to closing prices in excess of listing prices.
This works to the advantage of homeowners, especially those with equity and the ability to relocate. (Unfortunately it works to the disadvantage of the grown children of baby boomers who are house hunting.)
One of the reasons demand is up is COVID-19. Consider the increase in the number of people working from home, the exodus from suddenly dull cities, and the partial return to remote learning for children, requiring more parents to stay at home.
The pandemic has also thrown a curve at retirees looking to downsize. It may be fun to ruminate about the advantages of relocating, but there is the reality to consider that your next home, or the one after that, may be in a retirement community or an assisted living facility.
These places provide the care that people need as they age. However, the group setting increases contact with others including caregivers, which can be hazardous for the elderly. The elderly, of course, are the ones most vulnerable to the virus.
COVID-19 has older people staying in their homes longer, The New York Times reported.
People are also having second thoughts about moving to states with lower vaccination rates.
Florida, for instance, reports 64 percent of its population fully vaccinated compared to 76 percent in Massachusetts and 78 percent in Rhode Island, according to U.S. News and World Report.
So it’s OK to dream, but there’s more research to be done than ever.