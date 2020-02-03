If all seems impenetrably complicated as portrayed in the media today, that’s because it is.
It’s not that there’s so much going on in the world — there always has been a lot of news — it’s that everybody seems to want to give their interpretation of events.
And the media desperately wants to find ways to accommodate those people in order to build up their audience and maintain financial viability.
The result, in my view, is unfortunate. So much back and forth in news reports that’s just not worth paying attention to. Agree?
I think by now everyone appreciates how much the internet has changed the way everything works, and the internet is not something that can be “fixed.” So more and more change is coming.
The change for the elite is existential. Let’s say they make up 10 to 20 percent of the population. The elite by definition are the people calling the shots, driving the agenda. Some one has to manage things.
Some, like national politicians and corporate titans, have great power. Some, like teachers, nurses and journalists, have credentials or influence but no great power, and modest incomes to boot.
What concerns members of the elite the most is maintaining their superior position, great or little as it is. That’s the major part of their self-identity.
And that’s what is so threatened by the internet. You’ve read all about this in the rest of the world where the leaders have moved in different ways to maintain their control and extend their leadership indefinitely. Chief among their tactics is locking up the internet and spying on citizens.
In the United States, however, the internet is wide open. The elite have to rely mostly on the tried and true tactic of deception to keep the non-elite in the dark. Meanwhile, these members of the elite are also threatened themselves with displacement from technological change.
What’s different today is that everything has been nationalized and many have caught on to just what’s happening to them. Deception has become harder and harder to make stick as people share their experiences and take action. They may have always known there is power in numbers but until now they’ve not had the numbers to put much pressure on their “oppressors.”
This phenomenon has been thoroughly analyzed. Some say it’s economic, a class war between haves and have-nots. Others say it’s social liberals vs. social conservatives.
It’s ironic that the rise of populism in this country is coming from both sides. There is the Donald Trump phenomenon on the right and the Bernie Sanders/Elizabeth Warren phenomenon on the left.
I think either side could prevail in next November’s elections. It’s way too early to predict a winner.
Presumably Trump will be the Republican candidate for president but even if a moderate wins the Democratic nomination the outcome is very much up in the air. Then, no matter what the last polls say in October, there’s the possibility of some unpredictable event changing everything.
We saw that in 2016 when FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to Congress on Oct. 28 that raised anew questions about Hillary Clinton and an email server she used as secretary of state.
Regardless of unknowns like that, I think it is inevitable that the power of the elite will be continually eroded until there is a great leveling, with perhaps serious consequences for the country which frankly needs its elite to get things done.
That’s one thing to keep an eye on as you gamely follow the news this year.
