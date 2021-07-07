The culture war has arrived. By arrived, I mean arrived in Attleboro and North Attleboro.
The culture war I’m referring to is over critical race theory. That term is so unfamiliar to many people it sometimes appears in quotation marks.
But to some people, critical race theory is all too familiar, and a few of these people were motivated enough to bring their concerns to the school committees in Attleboro and North recently.
Critical race theory is a national issue, for reasons I’ll get to, and conflicts have sometimes been extreme, which of course captivates the media.
The 40-year-old academic term now has an acronym (CRT) that serves as political shorthand for a sweeping reassessment of attitudes toward racism and particularly whether racism is pervasive in American culture.
Here in the Attleboros, the controversy has been pretty low-key, popping up at municipal meetings that normally are devoted to local matters.
In the public comment period of the June 14 North Attleboro School Committee meeting, parent Karen Malcomson declared that “critical race theory is teaching segregation.”
The mother of four provided some examples, without specifics, of what she considers inappropriate instruction of students, saying, “If we adults stopped trying to program them by race, we would be in better shape.”
School officials did not have any response to her comments.
There was no comment from Superintendent Scott Holcomb or any member of the school board, according to reporter Tom Reilly’s story (“North parents sound off on masks, critical race theory,” June 17).
A week later in Attleboro public discussion was livelier. Some 20 people attended that school board’s “open forum” part of its meeting.
Brian Fortin said he did not want to see critical race theory discussed at all in the schools. “Your role as teachers is not to instruct our children on race, religion, morality or sexual orientation other than an unbiased, factual account of events.”
Tara Finn commented, “Instead of focusing on implicit bias and social justice how about we get the kids to read at grade level.”
She was referring to the emphatic remarks of Superintendent David Sawyer who said teachers receive “diversity, equity and inclusion training” but do not teach critical race theory.
This program has acquired its own acronym (DEI) but is not CRT or, in his words, “a Trojan Horse” for the introduction of the subject, reporter George W. Rhodes wrote in his story (“Attleboro school board addresses critical race theory — calmly,” June 24).
School committee chairman Steve Withers also came prepared for the meeting with a lengthy statement.
“CRT is not part of the APS (Attleboro Public Schools) curriculum. It has not been discussed, let alone endorsed, by this body,” he said in part ... I believe that any attempt to use the schools as a means to debate the issue or cause further divisions is wholly inappropriate ...”
As to why critical race theory has emerged as a topic of compelling interest even at local board meetings, I would point to a Washington Post story from June 24 (“Critical race theory is the hottest topic on Fox News. And it’s only getting hotter”).
Jeremy Barr, a media writer for the Post, said critical race theory comes up only occasionally on most cable networks but has been seized upon by Fox hosts and anchors.
Where Fox News shows mentioned the term 132 times in all of 2020, there have been over 1,800 references in the first half of this year, Barr noted.
My theory is that people with conservative views have been radicalized by Fox News in a way that has filtered down to the local level — with major implications for coming national elections.
