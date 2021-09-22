The Goo-Goos are coming — yet again. They’re everywhere, and you can see them in the immediate area today.
Goo-Goos is short for “good government guys,” according to Wikipedia. The term dates to the 1890s and became a phenomenon in the early 1900s.
That’s when reformers shook up “urban municipal governments in the United States that were dominated by graft and corruption,” Wikipedia reminds us.
Goo-Goos reappear every so often. Outside of big cities the motivation is not so much eliminating corruption as shifting priorities to boost those held back by those who have benefited from the way things always were.
One example is the current conflict in Attleboro between environmentalists on one side and developers and some land owners on the other over zoning to increase protection of wetlands.
Another example from Attleboro is the struggle to prevent companies from buying up mobile home parks, evicting tenants and redeveloping the land to turn a quick profit.
In North Attleboro the housing issue is being tackled in a broader way. That town is updating its master plan and looking 10 years down the road, Sun Chronicle staff writer Tom Reilly reported recently.
This is good to see because housing issues are inherently controversial. The way to lessen conflict is to give everyone a chance to have their say about the rules before new development is proposed under the old rules. The standard of large lots for single-family homes is typically and understandably defended by residents who have single-family homes on large lots.
A home is generally a family’s largest investment and the homeowner wants to cash in when it comes time to sell.
As everyone knows, this drives up the cost of housing because supply can’t keep up with demand. Parents of grown children can see this issue from both sides. And there are many facets to it.
Things may have been wonderful for a time, but later not so wonderful when the grown children can’t afford to buy their own place and move back home.
Hence, the drive for a Housing Production Plan by the North Attleboro Planning Board in cooperation with the regional planning agency known as SRPEDD.
In an effort to engage as many North Attleboro residents as possible, the planners have set out a timetable that starts with an online housing preferences survey with five options to be ranked in order of desirability.
The choices, which Reilly notes appear to be generic rather than tailored to the way land has actually been developed in North Attleboro, take into account both density and diversity.
Density is the amount of housing per acre or square feet. Diversity refers to housing types, including single-family, townhouses, condominiums, apartment complexes and a mixture of residential and commercial space in the same building.
The rub comes when these different types of housing are proposed for specific areas of town.
The North Attleboro timetable for adoption of a new housing plan calls for completion by the middle of next year. One housing workshop was held in May. Another is planned for October.
For those who live in North Attleboro there is no end of information on this and other aspects of the master plan, such as economic development, on the town website, www.nattleboro.com.
For those who don’t live in North Attleboro, it doesn’t hurt to think about the future for you and your family, recognizing how much harder it is today for young people to put down roots than it once was.
There’s good reason the Goo-Goos are coming back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.