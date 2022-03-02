You know there’s something wrong with democracy when a town clerk is comfortable predicting an election turnout within 2 percentage points.
It must be the nature of democracy, right?
I’m talking about good old direct democracy where every vote counts equally. That is the kind of democracy that prevails for most local elections in Massachusetts.
The system is tried and true. That’s why all Wrentham Town Clerk Cindy Thompson had to know to predict the turnout in the April 4 annual election was how many races were on the ballot.
As Stephen Peterson reported (“Three races set in Wrentham,” Feb. 22, A4) there are contests for board of selectmen, school committee and planning board.
Thompson predicted the turnout would be 10-12 percent and said that would be slightly better than an average year.
Apparently it doesn’t matter how exciting the races are. The electorate is still small. I doubt anyone would challenge Thompson’s estimate.
A turnout that low carries an obvious message — that the great majority of citizens can’t be bothered to go to the polls even when voters have a direct say in the results.
Perhaps other forms of government would better engage the citizenry.
Towns have struggled with this issue for years. North Attleboro, for instance, voted in 2019 to replace representative town meeting with a town council and a town manager, a radical change.
Or maybe having a single, non-elected head of local government is the answer. Right at hand we have former Attleboro Municipal Council President Frank Cook proposing that a new form of government be adopted in which the position of mayor is replaced by an administrator who’s hired by and reports to the council (“Ex-council leader proposes dumping mayor’s office,” Feb. 24, Front Page).
The current mayor, Paul Heroux, counters that there are advantages to having a mayor rather than a city administrator, namely that the mayor is one person who is accountable to the voters while there are 11 people on the council. In that arrangement, “The buck doesn’t stop with any one person,” Heroux points out.
Elections at higher levels are often examples of representative — not direct — democracy, so maybe that’s a good example to follow.
This is best known in the contest for president. The Electoral College has a winner-take-all system in which the candidate who wins the majority of citizens’ votes gets all the state’s Electoral College votes for president. (Exceptions are possible in Maine and Nebraska but have occurred only once in each state.)
More voters are also becoming aware of the power of gerrymandering where U.S. House districts are redrawn after every 10-year census to keep the House at 435 members.
The drawing of new district maps falls to the state legislatures where the dominant party strives to increase the number of House races where, given the demographics, they’re most likely to win.
Efforts to obtain partisan advantage are now being pushed at the local level by trying to win control of election boards before elections are held. That’s legal but it risks undercutting fair elections.
It seems that at the same time political parties are working to bend election laws to their advantage that the average voter is more or less oblivious to what their governments are doing.
As always voters are most likely to go to the polls when something affects them directly.
City and town governments do but it’s evidently too much trouble to get involved.
I guess we just have to accept that we get the government we deserve.