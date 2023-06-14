Take a pandemic, Donald Trump, a split Supreme Court, an attack on the U.S. Capitol, assault weapons and artificial intelligence. Mix them all together and what do you have?
A road to ruin, some might say. If not that, perhaps a harbinger of regional isolation not seen since the Civil War. That’s my view. And I do see it largely as a North vs. South thing.
I think we tend to look at the upheaval of the last few years piece by piece, which perhaps makes it tolerable, but we don’t think of it collectively, a tangle of disruptions that are partly cause, partly consequence.
Admittedly many people are detached from the turmoil.
They go about their lives dealing with new stresses and problems, coping with the new reality, some successfully, some not.
The disrupters I mentioned at the outset are only some of the things looming over society. Need a few more to factor in to your plans?
How about systemic racism, the rise of antisemitism, the social media cesspool, mass shootings, homelessness, violence in the cities?
Or, to take a world view, consider the Russian threat to use tactical nuclear weapons on Ukraine or invade a NATO country, a nuclear-armed North Korea, a Chinese spy base in Cuba, climate change that will change weather patterns throughout the world, causing environmental havoc as well as flooding Europe and the U.S. with immigrants.
These are not problems that can be solved, in my view. At best the effects can be lessened.
As time goes on I see a deepening cultural divide in the United States, along with ever-rising inequality. This will lead to migration and a sorting out of liberals and conservatives.
There will be winners and losers. The winners will be the northeastern states, West Coast states and some East Coast states.
The losers will be much of Middle America, some western states, and the South. That’s been said many times in many ways.
The question is whether that trend will be accelerated by current politics.
That’s why I included newly indicted Donald Trump in the lead. He could be elected president in 2024, but before that — meaning right now, this summer — he will have a vast influence over the populace, much more, I believe, than other Republican candidates, or Democratic candidates for that matter.
The slow migration I see involves conservatives moving to conservative states, where they can live among like-minded people with the same cultural values, along with a lower cost of living and lower taxes.
As voters, they will reinforce Republican political dominance in swing states and they will cheer the conservative rulings of the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, progressives will be drawn to the states where there are laws protecting access to abortion, minority rights and better-paying jobs.
Though I grew up and have always lived in the Northeast, one of the “winner” regions, this prospect does not make me happy.
I am distressed by what I think will happen in the South, Midwest and some Western states. That’s partly because my mother grew up in the South (later marrying a northerner), but also because many southerners who might want to leave won’t be able to afford to do so.
I read several recent articles about the factors affecting regional separation. One of the best was from The New York Times of June 4.
If you care to look it up the headline is, “In a Contentious Lawmaking Season, Red States Got Redder and Blue Ones Bluer.”
That’s only the beginning, I thought.