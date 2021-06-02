Maybe now we’ll see a change for the better in the restaurant industry.
By that I don’t mean lots of restaurants will be coming back, although that would be great. I mean working conditions need to be significantly improved. And that will require rethinking the whole economic model of the industry in the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic.
Changes are coming, especially now that Massachusetts has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions. The headwinds are strong, however.
The National Restaurant Association issued a state of the industry report in January saying sales in the U.S. during the pandemic fell by $240 billion from an expected level of about $900 billion.
As of Dec. 1, 2020, more than 110,000 eating and drinking places had closed, either temporarily or permanently. This sector of the economy ended the year with “nearly 2.5 million jobs below its pre-coronavirus level,” the association said.
This was hardly unexpected with changed consumer behavior and government-imposed restrictions on business until now.
Less obvious is the fact that many of those workers started thinking long and hard about whether they wanted to continue doing restaurant work with its low wages, lack of benefits, irregular hours and health risks.
More than half of restaurant workers said in a survey released this month that they were considering leaving their jobs, the Boston Globe reported.
An on-the-ground demonstration of this phenomenon was all too clear to see at a May 11-12 job fair at Gillette Stadium where a reporter found few job seekers for businesses at Patriot Place, many of them restaurants.
Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, called that job fair “a bust.” Manufacturers are having an easier time rebuilding their workforces, Lank said. Not so with the food service industry. “We are just hoping people come back to work,” he said.
Among the challenges for the food service industry are its small profit margin of 3-6 percent for sit-down restaurants, according to Restaurant365, an industry group.
Meanwhile, there is considerable pressure on restaurateurs to increase pay and improve working conditions.
The food service and preparation industry is the lowest paid occupation nationally. The median pay across all categories was just $25,500 in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Chefs were the best paid at $53,380 and waitstaff pay was lowest at $23,740.
The minimum wage for tipped employees in Massachusetts is $5.55 an hour and will go up in steps to $6.75 in 2023. In comparison, the state minimum wage is $13.50 an hour. It will rise to $15 in January 2023.
There’s yet another factor driving restaurant workers to reassess their jobs — pervasive sexual harassment.
Female restaurant workers had the highest rate of harassment complaints of all U.S. industries, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and that was before the coronavirus. Then the rate increased during the pandemic with boorish behavior by customers and exploitation by managers who are predominantly male.
With the #MeToo movement, coupled with worry over the health risks of dealing face to face with the public, the loss of income, unpredictable work schedules, poor pay and increased family responsibilities, it’s no wonder so many restaurant workers don’t intend to go back to their old jobs. For many there are better alternatives out there.
There’s no single remedy for restaurants. They live or die on pizzaz, and that will always be true. One thing that’s overdue is putting an end to tipping and making restaurant owners pay at least the minimum wage for hourly workers.
That would result in higher prices, but it would be worth it for the industry survivors and to end exploitation in this vestige of the old economy.
