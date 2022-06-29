I don’t follow the doings of the Massachusetts Legislature closely but I was struck recently by how it seems more gets done in the state when the spotlight happens to be on national issues and world affairs.
The Legislature has a variety of ways to turn bills into laws — or not. It’s that time of year because there’ll be a break for the fall elections by late July. The two-year legislative session runs through this calendar year but the focus now is on getting or staying in office rather than enacting laws.
Immigration is one example of an issue that slips in and out of the news but has been overshadowed first by the war in Ukraine and then by the mass shootings.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature recently passed a bill to allow residents without legal immigration status to obtain a driver’s license. Baker vetoed the bill, and the House and Senate overrode the veto, thrilling advocates.
They see the law as a right or privilege immigrants deserved, and they had support from officialdom, including law enforcement groups.
Gov. Charlie Baker maintained the law would put election integrity in jeopardy because driver’s licenses can be used to obtain voting rights.
To address that flaw, the law will not take effect for a year as the Registry of Motor Vehicles writes regulations to prevent the licenses from being used for illicit purposes.
The Legislature acted even though the proposal lacked majority support from the public. A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found that only 46 percent of state residents favored the legislation.
That’s in contrast to an altogether different measure the Legislature put off considering despite it being favored by three-fourths of residents.
The bill would authorize doctors to prescribe medication at the request of terminally ill patients to end their suffering.
This is similar to a measure that failed to pass in a referendum 10 years ago. The proposal was brought back as legislation, but it hasn’t gotten off the ground. “We have a very divided House of Representatives,” The Boston Globe quoted Speaker Ronald Marino as saying.
The implication is that advocates have a lot of work to do before asking legislators to go against the Archdiocese of Boston which opposed the 2012 referendum.
Gun-control laws are about as hot a political potato as you can find today. That’s why it was big news when the two parties said they would consider a joint measure in the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, even though Democrats expected their efforts to go for naught.
The two chambers have a long way to go to reach a compromise, however. Democrats want to consider limitations on gun sales while Republicans want to emphasize treatment for mental illness and violent tendencies.
Legislators are considering bills that would ban the manufacture in the state of “assault weapons” and large capacity magazines for civilian use.
Before the Republicans opened the door to legislation, Massachusetts officials were bragging this state’s laws are so good every state should adopt similar ones.
The Globe obtained the draft of a letter written by a Democratic legislator, Marjorie Decker of Cambridge, that said, “It’s not that we’re without gun violence …” but the message is: You still have the power as a state legislature to save lives.
After those two horrific mass shootings, surely the Massachusetts Legislature could take a fresh look at this state’s gun laws while public concern is so great.