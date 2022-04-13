I remember exactly where I was when I heard President Joe Biden say the principal challenge facing America was the competition between autocratic and democratic governments.
It was more than a year ago, and I heard Biden on the car radio. (I was pulling into a large parking lot at Patriot Place.)
I don’t remember the exact snippet from the president, just that it was around the time of his inauguration in January 2021.
That was when the White House was focused on economic competition from China and the Russian cyber war against the U.S. as those two authoritarian countries with unchallenged leaders maneuvered to increase their regional hegemony.
I think what Biden said was most definitely true but it sounds simplistic now. Today, in fact, I believe the U.S. is in a proxy war with Russia.
That’s a phrase you don’t hear very often — though the war in Ukraine qualifies. “A proxy war occurs when a major power instigates or plays a major role in supporting and directing a party to a conflict but does only a small portion of the actual fighting itself,” is one definition I’ve seen. The Korean War is an example.
The U.S. has not sent combat troops to fight Russian soldiers. It has kept its fighter aircraft out of Ukraine airspace, lest they be drawn into dogfights with Russian pilots.
But the U.S. has invested heavily in the defense of Ukraine and prevailed on major NATO countries to do the same.
The U.S. role in the war is a far cry from the previous Democratic administration’s stance, when President Obama declared, “Ukraine is a core Russian interest but not an American one.” With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine less than two months ago circumstances have changed.
I think of the White House and Defense Department, acting at Biden’s direction, as fully engaged in a proxy war against Russia, while also calling out China for its support of Russia, and at the same time sending dictator Xi Jinping a message about a takeover of Taiwan.
There is only so much the U.S. can do about China given its size and economic power. Russia, on the other hand, is a weak country with a vulnerable economy that’s under duress.
Dictator Vladimir Putin has also badly miscalculated Russia’s prospects in Ukraine. He may be able to secure his hold over the eastern portion of the country but he has had to retreat in the western region in the face of a heroic defense by Ukrainian forces and civilians.
The West is preparing for war crimes charges against Russia. NATO countries are moving to lessen their dependence on Russian energy. Sanctions will further weaken the Russian economy.
These things and probably more we don’t know about point to the potential for a long term proxy war against Russia.
Presidents measure themselves against other presidents and their place in history, not other politicians or wannabe presidents. Biden has long experience as a vice president. Before that he was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He’s inclined to take the long view.
Now Biden is commander in chief and the president of the most powerful country in the world. Putin, meanwhile, is a throwback to World War II who has a record of military assault and intimidation of countries on Russia’s border (except China).
By his own statements Biden clearly wants Putin ousted from power.
If Biden concludes that requires an ongoing proxy war with more and more support of Ukraine I think that’s what we’ll see, perhaps for years.