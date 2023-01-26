Note to readers: The following newspaper column includes a section of how I imagine a robot equipped with artificial intelligence could write a timely news story.
My subject matter is the death, at 81, last week of folk-rocker, guitarist and songwriter David Crosby of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. My question to my hypothetical robot is: Why do so many name musicians do drugs and readily acknowledge it despite the bad example they set for young people?
This is a logical question to ask an AI program, such as that developed by a small San Francisco company called OpenAI. Its product is ChatGPT.
You’ve probably heard of ChatGPT because it’s all over the news. Reporters and columnists have been trying it out; even cartoonists are weighing in. One tech publication was caught using the program to produce stories.
Our own congressman, Rep. Jake Auchincloss, delivered a speech on the House floor Wednesday that had been written by ChatGPT. It was said to be the first time an AI-generated speech was given in Congress.
More about ChatGPT in a minute, but back to David Crosby.
Also a founding member of the Byrds, Crosby’s heyday was the 1960s and 1970s. He was totally open about his drugging, especially in later life. He told People magazine in 1990, “You don’t realize you’re getting as strung out as you are. And I had the money to get more and more addicted.”
Thanks to the drugs and a generally dissolute life, Crosby contracted hepatitis C which led to a liver transplant and type 2 diabetes. He also had a cardiac catheterization, The New York Times wrote.
“He became nearly as well known for his drug offenses, weapons charges and prison stints as for his music,” the Times added. Crosby’s death raised interest in other musicians and celebrities in general who are drug users along with those who died of overdoses.
So here (in italics) is how ChatGPT might have written a sidebar to the Crosby story, untouched by human hands:
Numerous musicians who are known drug users or alcoholics include Ozzy Osbourne, who was fired from Back Sabbath for his drug addiction, Yoko Ono, who was married to John Lennon, David Bowie who was addicted to cocaine, and Keith Urban who went into rehab for alcohol abuse.
Some who died of overdoses or other causes were Michael Jackson who abused prescription drugs, Kurt Cobain who committed suicide, British musician Amy Winehouse who was addicted to alcohol, and Whitney Houston, the most awarded female act of all time.
The arts and entertainment industry has the third highest rate of drug and alcohol abuse, 12.9 percent, according to a 2015 study, although this is only slightly higher than the figure for the population as a whole which is around 10 percent.
The story would continue like this to provide as much copy as was required for the sidebar. (My thanks to Google and American Addiction Centers for this material.)
Google is quite alarmed about the potential of ChatGPT to take away its advertising business. Newspapers also see a threat to their beleaguered business.
If that sounds unlikely, consider that the tech site CNET and a sister publication, Bankrate, have recently published dozens of what The Washington Post called “surprisingly lucid” stories, and obscured the fact from readers.
The real-life journalists who work at newspapers may or may not feel their jobs are threatened, but considering the pressure on some publishers from the loss of advertising, reporters and editors wouldn’t be shocked to find their employer turning to AI.
Would readers know the difference, or care? That’s the question for the future as the AI revolution picks up steam.