Things sure are looking up in the pandemic world. Or are they?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s pandemic point man, said last week virtually everybody will get COVID-19 because the omicron variant is so contagious.
He made that sound like a good thing, as if a post-flu boost to natural immunity is as effective as vaccination in this crisis. It’s not, doctors say.
When Fauci said nearly “everybody” he was including those who have been vaccinated, which if true is going to make it even harder to get vaccine holdouts to step up for their shots or boosters.
I can hear the anti-vaxxers now: “Why get vaccinated if you’re going to get COVID-19 anyway?”
Recognizing this, Fauci hastened to add that those who have been vaccinated will most likely get a less severe case of the flu from omicron. That could backfire as well.
They will still be contagious, which is a serious problem for hospitals, the elderly and school systems which are trying to avoid a return to remote learning.
Fauci made his remarks at the same time there were reports the omicron variant is peaking, especially in the Northeast, and the number of new cases will then start to fall.
But if everybody is going to get the virus how much difference does it make whether it’s on the up-curve or down-slope.
Another positive spin put forward lately is that the pandemic is becoming endemic, meaning that people will come to accept it, like the common cold or seasonal flu.
Which people is that exactly? Oh, yes, those who don’t have a particular vulnerability and don’t live in congregate housing where the uninfected are routinely exposed to the newly infected. We can turn a blind eye to them, I guess.
So much for the big picture. In this area the pace of vaccinations slowed way down even as the omicron variant was approaching its peak.
As The Sun Chronicle reported (“Virus cases soar locally; vaccinations climb slowly,” front page, Jan. 10), the number of vaccinations in the week ending Jan. 7 was 542 and nearly half of them were children 5-11.
Obviously all those willing to be vaccinated have been vaccinated, and few people are left who can be persuaded to get vaccinated even if that would help their fellow residents of Attleboro and surrounding towns.
Using the state’s statistics, staff writer George W. Rhodes said that the rate of vaccination for the area as a whole is about 70 percent, which sounds pretty good until you notice that some towns are well below that figure.
Also the vaccination rate for those over 65 is in the 90-percent range, meaning younger adults, those most likely to be in contact with many others at work, while shopping and caring for children, have a lower vaccination rate. That translates into more COVID-19 cases and more disrupted lives.
Yet another consideration is that many people who are vaccinated nevertheless choose not to wear a mask or wear masks that are not medical grade. Let the shopper beware.
No matter what you make of the latest blithe statements about the upside to the pandemic, the cloud hanging over us doesn’t yet have a silver lining.
Worst of all we don’t know what the future will bring. Let’s hope it’s a less threatening form of the virus, more effective vaccines, improved medical treatments, a better testing system, an end to remote learning, fewer business closings.
I could go on and on.