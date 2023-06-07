All news columns are written by people, but some columns could have been written by robots for all the imagination they have.
What’s missing is personalization as, for instance, in the columns that run in The Sun Chronicle.
It’s in the bigger papers where I see cookie-cutter columns that are prepared as if according to a recipe. These pieces are boring. I admit some are useful. They provide grist for my writing on, say, how old Joe Biden and Donald Trump will be if they end up their party’s candidate for president in 2024.
But back to my main point. Columns in The Sun Chronicle almost always are personalized in some way. They are written from personal experience, or tap into the writer’s personal life, or involve friends or family. Perhaps you have a favorite local columnist you faithfully read.
Those things do crop up in some metro columns but by no means all. Many are written from the mountaintop, pontificating about some aspect of public policy. I’ve been known to fall asleep reading them.
These types of columns can be turned out (in seconds) by a type of robot. More exactly that means artificial intelligence, which is software written to draw information from what’s on the internet.
AI is getting more and more attention as its abilities, exemplified by the ChatGPT app (available for free), get better and people realize there is more at stake than one or another opinion piece in the paper.
Skipping over a lot of handwringing about AI engulfing every field of endeavor, you’ll remember the big news last week that a large group of AI industry leaders consider AI nothing less than a threat to society.
Interestingly, the warning was issued by a nonprofit organization called AI Safety. It was signed by more than 350 high-level people working in the industry.
So busy with their work, they didn’t bother with writing a report. They simply issued an open letter — just 22 words long — that declared, “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks, such as pandemics and nuclear war.” I assume they meant extinction literally, as in what happened to the dinosaurs 65 million years ago.
Some of these business people, scientists and engineers want government regulation of the industry, and got a meeting with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to make that point.
They’re asking for a level playing field. Otherwise, companies will forge ahead, developing uses for AI that will change life as we know it, they contend.
ChatGPT, owned by Open AI, is a so-called natural language form of AI tailored to the written word, the tools of the trade of newspaper people.
This guaranteed that AI would get a limitless amount of publicity, especially by writers who wanted to experiment with or even harness its power in their work.
I have no interest in that. I’ll do my own writing, thank you, just the way I was taught by Professor Evan Hill at the University of Connecticut. That was after the dinosaurs and long before there was an internet and robots were children’s toys.
I don’t think any reader knew that bit of personal information about me until now, so you can be sure this is an authentic column. It’s about AI but no part was written by a chatbot. And for the record extinction seems a long, long way off to me.