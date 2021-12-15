The North Attleboro school superintendent said all he needed to say when he told the school committee last week that there will be no return to at-home learning. (“Remote learning ‘not even an option,’ North Attleboro school chief says,” front page, Dec. 8)
If parents are wondering “would we ever go remote again? The short answer is no,” said John Antonucci.
The school superintendent wanted to allay any fears that a rising number of coronavirus cases might prompt the schools to return to the remote learning model that was so disruptive last year.
Antonucci didn’t need to elaborate. The effect of remote learning on the education of children of all ages has been studied intensely and the consensus is that it is no where near as good as in-school learning, and it could even be harmful.
That conclusion is not something that pertains just to local or Massachusetts school systems. It’s true nationwide, even worldwide.
A global report was issued last week by the World Bank, UNICEF and UNESCO that declared “students suffered massive educational losses during the pandemic,” The Washington Post reported Dec. 9.
The story said at the height of school closings, 1.6 billion students in 188 countries had to make do with some form of remote learning.
Naturally the worst effects were in poorer countries without resources such as broadband internet.
And there are real life consequences. The education deficit may never be made up, resulting in a $17 trillion loss in future earnings for the “pandemic generation,” the World Bank Study estimated.
There were other negative effects of school lockdowns that are showing up this year.
The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 9 that schools are dealing with a wave of student misbehavior resulting in greater emphasis on helping young people cope with psychological and emotional problems.
Some schools have hired more counselors, instituted hall patrols, curtailed suspensions, even shut down around holidays declaring a “mental health day” for both students and staff.
This is what schools across the country are dealing with. Meanwhile, too many school systems are afflicted with spurious challenges to masking requirements and politically charged meddling in the curriculum.
The weekly tally of coronavirus cases in the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area is once again rising sharply.
There were 769 new cases for the week ending Dec. 9. That is not far below the all-time high of 914, which came at this time a year ago. (“New cases soar in area,” front page, Dec. 10)
More cases are showing up in the schools which is putting pressure on educators to deal with this reality while still keeping an eye on the overriding goal of maintaining in-school classes for the bulk of students.
Schools should not be the battleground for future elections or curriculum makeovers, which are governed to a degree by the Legislature and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Superintendents and school committees need the support of parents and the resources to help students catch up on skills and settle down to focus on their lessons. Simply, the schools need to stay open to do right by students.
