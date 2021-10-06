Aliens come to Earth, release a virus, cause a pandemic. Their mission: To see if government can cure the infection before a breakdown in society wipes out the population.
That’s my plot for a sci-fi movie. I know that hundreds of movies have already been made about plagues — Wikipedia lists them by decade — but I’m sure there’s room for another.
Feel free to use my idea, and choose your own ending for the apocalypse. I’ll give you my ending later.
Right now I’m more worried about the real world situation, and the inability of the experts to deal with the simple problem of a variant of the original COVID-19 virus that accounts for almost all the infections today.
The problem is not the science; it’s the “science.” By that I mean to distinguish between the hard science of developing vaccines from the soft science of getting people to take them, and thus bringing an end to this surge in the pandemic.
The first is what we commonly think of as science, something provably true or false, as in mathematics or biochemistry. The second is science as in epidemiology and public health policy.
Epidemiology is the study of health and disease conditions and the factors that affect them. This, I maintain, is too conditional and subjective to be pinned down in the same way doctors and researchers can develop a vaccine that’s safe and effective.
It bugs me that politicians declare that they’re “following the science” when in fact there is no consensus on how best to protect the public. It’s not lost on people that some politicians push vaccination while others undermine vaccination mandates.
The public is scared and confused.
For example, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the now widely used expression “breakthrough infections” was counterproductive because it led unvaccinated people to believe that the vaccines had failed.
Therefore, people felt justified in refusing to get vaccinated, which raised the COVID-19 risk for their fellow resisters. Why did the experts use the term in the first place?
In reality, what has happened is that infections caused by the delta variant have occurred almost entirely in people who were unvaccinated, not breakthrough cases at all.
Those who had been vaccinated were highly unlikely to be infected from the variant, and very few of those who got sick required hospitalization.
This was part of the drive to get as many people as possible to be vaccinated in the first place, thus reducing the infection rate to the point the pandemic would end on its own, a goal that is more and more in jeopardy.
What poor Dr. Fauci, the Biden administration’s beleaguered public health spokesman, was trying to convey was that even with the demonstrated effectiveness of the two-shot “messenger RNA” vaccines administered in the United States — Pfizer and Moderna — that a booster shot will be necessary for the “proper, complete regimen.”
A booster has been approved for those who got the Pfizer vaccine and is on the way for those who got Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As I said, it’s complicated and people believe what they want to believe, not what they’re told, especially when they’re hearing contradictory things from different sources with different motivations.
Hence, the battles over vaccine mandates and the angst over mask wearing, all depicted in the headlines of the day.
That’s left me to wonder when they make the definitive documentary about the apocalypse whether there’ll be anyone left to watch it. Now that’s scary.
