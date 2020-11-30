Imagine you’re a school superintendent or a member of a school board. Or the head of a business. Or a top official of city government.
Your job is big already, and on top of that you have to make critical decisions about how to deal with the coronavirus, first of all how to keep your site safe and secondly how to keep your business or service going.
All the while the situation is in flux. COVID-19 cases are surging. What do you do if a building becomes a hotspot? Do you shut buildings even if there are only a few cases but lots of “close contacts” who have to go into quarantine, as happened in the King Philip school system recently?
Gov. Charlie Baker is issuing guidelines at least weekly for the entire state but they can’t possibly address all circumstances.
Maybe you run a gym or a restaurant, and all of a sudden you have to curtail hours or admit fewer patrons even though you know of no one who’s brought the virus into your business.
You know that whatever move you make you’ll be criticized.
Most people accept hybrid school schedules but some want all students to have in-school classes every day.
Where exactly do schools and restaurants fall on the priority schedule? That varies by town and state.
Then to complicate matters even more the best practices to minimize transmission of the virus are constantly evolving.
Last spring there was great emphasis on deep cleaning of places where people congregated. Sometimes buildings were closed entirely so janitors, now garbed head to toe in hazmat-style suits, could go about their work unimpeded.
Intense cleaning was sometimes built into operating schedules, such as Wednesdays in certain school systems when both “Cohort A” and “Cohort B” students were doing remote learning from home.
The latest thinking of many medical experts is that the virus is not in fact transmitted by surface contact, implying that the cleaning process is being overdone. (But frequent hand washing is still recommended.)
Advisories on mask wearing are also changing. It was first thought that all that was necessary was to wear a mask when you were within six feet of others.
Now medical experts say finer virus particles can remain suspended in the air, particularly indoors, over a much larger area.
Thus Baker expanded his mask order for the entire state to apply to anyone out in public no matter how far away they were from other people.
And that recommended limit on close visits to 15 minutes has now been changed by the CDC to no more than 15 minutes over 24 hours. That makes a big difference to direct-care workers in nursing homes, for instance.
Those school superintendents, mayors and business leaders have to stay on top of changing guidelines, plus adapt them to their particular circumstances. It’s a huge responsibility, one that must keep them up at night.
When it comes to something as slippery as the coronavirus it takes awhile for best practices to catch up to standard protocols for keeping people safe and keeping businesses going.
Unfortunately there is no universal prescription for coping with the pandemic and there won’t be any until vaccines are widely available and taken by the great majority of people in the country.
Even then, there could be a resurgence so don’t plan on throwing away your masks any time soon.
And depressing as it may be continue to pay attention to expert advice and keep an open mind.
