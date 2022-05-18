There are several different kinds of war in Ukraine. The United States is involved in all of them. There are different targets, mostly foreign, but one kind of war carries a message for domestic enemies as well.
This is not the shooting war in Ukraine, of course. The U.S. doesn’t dare get involved in that. Neither is it the proxy war between the United States and Russia, or more pertinently President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin. That could go away with a change of leadership on either side.
It’s not the propaganda war that involves numerous countries allied with the United States and others with Russia. Relentless disinformation is spewed forth by all sides, the populace left to try to sort fact from fiction.
Nor is it the cyber war waged with software that can knock out weapon systems or infrastructure such as a country’s internet service or electrical grid.
That’s close, though.
The kind of war I’m thinking of is the one that has uncounted foreign targets, namely the leaders of various countries who might be thinking the United States is a declining power and therefore vulnerable to exploitation.
No matter the missteps of the past — the pullout from Afghanistan most recently — the United States intends to demonstrate that it is the premier power when it comes to spying and its ability to know what’s going on in various countries, both friendly and not so friendly.
The evidence for this is overwhelming, even as it gets reported piecemeal and the battlefield appears to be limited to Ukraine.
This war began even before Russia’s invasion. Putin deployed troops, rockets and armored vehicles on Ukraine’s borders in January, saying it was just a military exercise.
Don’t believe it, the U.S. said. The Biden administration made public military intelligence saying an invasion was coming, and it did a few weeks later in February.
Lucky guess? Keep in mind that it’s not typical to reveal military intelligence, so it must be strategic.
In the early stages of the war the U.S. repeatedly declared what the Russians would do, in the way of tank movements, for instance. The “predictions” were accurate.
Another example was how the Russian troops failed in their ambitions because they couldn’t manage the supply logistics. True, and how embarrassing for Putin.
When the Russian generals left their mobile headquarters in order to personally direct troop movements the hit-and-run Ukrainian forces managed to kill a dozen of them.
“The targeting help is part of a classified effort by the Biden administration to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine,” The New York Times reported May 4.
Then came the news about how the Ukrainians were able to sink the flagship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. Putin put out a bunch of lies, such as there was a fire on board which ignited ammunition, while the U.S. told the real story.
NBC News was the first to report that the U.S. provided the location of the Moskva and the Ukrainians hit it with two cruise missiles.
The U.S. strategy has the effect of undercutting Russian propaganda and thereby increases citizen opposition to Putin, a good thing. It also sends the broader message that other countries underestimate U.S. military intelligence at their peril.
I think it’s fair to say the government has the capability of monitoring its domestic enemies, all of them.
In the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol the FBI will use the same kind of technology wherever and whenever it’s necessary. There simply will be no more revolts.