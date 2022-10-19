EDITOR’S NOTE: Ned Bristol is devoting his October columns to the midterm elections.
The most important story in the national newspapers is unquestionably the war in the Ukraine. It is, after all, the only story with a nuclear edge to it.
The war has so many implications for the entire world, not just Ukraine or the invading Russians. Will President Vladimir Putin set off a nuclear weapon as he has threatened several times to do?
It seems like there are a million questions. What will China do? What will NATO do? What will President Joe Biden do? How will the midterm elections be affected?
Yet, how much do Americans know or care about a war on another continent in a place with unfamiliar geography, daily battlefield stalemates and unpronounceable names. The media can’t even agree on spellings.
Most newspapers say the Ukraine president is Volodymyr Zelensky while The Associated Press, which The Sun Chronicle uses, says he’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy — with two Ys.
While the war can be considered an existential crisis, how much attention is it getting from the reading public when the American economy is sinking into recession and personal incomes are being eroded by inflation? Perhaps not that much.
The second most important running story worldwide is climate change. It is endlessly debated but the threat seems more dire in other places, Pakistan, for instance, or years away, except as we saw with Hurricane Ian.
The third most important running story is made up of the multiple investigations of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by people enthralled by former President Donald Trump.
The congressional hearings are on hiatus because of the nearness of the midterm elections, but the investigative work of the Justice Department continues out of the spotlight.
Prosecutors are trying five members of the Oath Keepers on charges of seditious conspiracy.
Meanwhile, the investigation of Trump’s attempts to circumvent election laws are continuing, most notably in Georgia.
Perhaps the fourth most important running story is the supermajority conservatives have on the Supreme Court. The court overturned Roe v. Wade last spring, making it possible for conservative states to effectively prohibit abortions within their borders.
With Trump appointing three members to the court, conservatives have a 6-3 voting block that could last for generations.
The court just began its new term this month with a lineup of cases intended to allow the justices to make rulings on issues such as race, voting, religion, free speech and gay rights.
The view of all this from the U.S. is only part of a worldwide turn toward nationalism and authoritarianism. It’s not just Russia, China and North Korea that have leaders who are nuclear-armed and suppress the populace.
Georgia Meloni, leader of a nationalist party called Brothers of Italy, led recent voting and is expected to become the country’s next prime minister. Brothers of Italy’s roots are in Nazism.
The conservative party of Great Britain chose a hardliner, Liz Truss, to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister. Sweden has also turned rightward in recent voting.
Trump exhibits the same authoritarian tendencies, which appalls some voters and delights others.
Trump is not on the ballot in November, but he says he probably will seek the Republican nomination to challenge a Democrat in 2024.
In the meantime he is using his influence to try to build Republican majorities in Congress after the midterms, conceivably giving him a united, conservative government should he be elected president once again in 2024.