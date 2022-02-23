The signs parents brought to a meeting of the Attleboro School Committee last week were clear.
They bore slogans like “Let our children breathe,” “Unmask our kids,” “No more masks” and “Free to choose.”
The boisterous crowd of three dozen or so was of one mind, staff writer George W. Rhodes reported, (“City to lift mask mandate,” Page 1, Feb. 17).
It is unusual for a large bloc of citizens to attend a school board meeting, and the outcome of this vote was probably predetermined, but these parents wanted to make a statement nonetheless.
The school committee vote was 5-4 in favor of ending the mask mandate on Feb. 28, in line with the position of state education officials. The minority said they were also in favor of lifting the mandate, just not that soon. They noted there was an upsurge of COVID-19 cases after February vacation last winter.
Pretty much everybody wants to see children freed from mask wearing in schools now that the danger to them has lessened, but some people are taking their protests much further.
They have seized on mask mandates out of frustration with pandemic health strictures that have forced curtailment of their work and social lives.
Hence the acting out that has proliferated around the country with local school board meetings being a safe place near at hand to stage demonstrations for “freedom.”
The true educational issue in Attleboro and other communities is not mask mandates but the roiling of the educational system brought on by the pandemic.
Masks are a nuisance but not such a great burden for children to bear. They can still wear them if they want and masking is required on school buses by federal law anyway.
What matters more is getting education back on track so that learning doesn’t continue to suffer from school shutdowns.
Even when schools aren’t operating on hybrid schedules with Zoom classes, there are still incidences of children having to isolate at home after coming in contact with other children who have gotten COVID-19.
There are ongoing disruptions caused by the pandemic. School administrators say there are fewer cases of COVID among staff members but enough that it’s hard to find substitutes.
Many kinds of school programs have been modified to allow for social distancing, and that will presumably continue in some instances.
And now we have parents purporting to tell educators what to teach and what not to teach. That’s the job of the school board and state education department, so if you want a say on curriculum run for office.
Unfortunately, a solution to the pandemic is not yet at hand. There will be winners and losers no matter the histrionics in front of school committees.
It’s not a matter of simply choosing to go back to a pre-2019 normal. There remains a group of people vulnerable to the virus.
In addition to the elderly, particularly nursing home patients, they include the immunocompromised, people receiving cancer treatment, and others of all ages who are unhealthy or disabled — in total millions of people.
I happen to think schools should be a priority in whatever accommodations are made to the pandemic because young people are the future of the country.
Those who have been fortunate enough to have lived a long life may in fact end up being the “losers” with compromised health or, tragically, premature death.
It’s just unseemly to see other people in effect dancing on their graves by making a show over such a little thing as mask mandates.