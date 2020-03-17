With schools closing, large organizations like the Attleboro YMCA shutting down temporarily, restaurants being banned from allowing seated dining, and seemingly everyone keeping their distance from others it may seem like the coronavirus crisis will be brought under control in short order.
Unfortunately that is not the case. This is merely an interlude. The actions seem dramatic and certainly are disruptive, but the crisis is going to go on much longer, according to medical experts.
It’s inevitable that the restrictions and disruptions will only increase as weeks of inconvenience turn into months of hardship and anxiety.
The steps that have been taken are essential for both practical and psychological reasons.
The practical part is to lengthen the period during which cases are discovered and reported, thus spacing out the treatment that will be needed for the people most seriously affected — namely those who require hospitalization and respirators.
If too many cases come at the same time hospitals will be overwhelmed, Dr. Ashish Jha of Harvard University’s school of public health told The Boston Globe for a story published Saturday.
Massachusetts hospitals are taking steps to mitigate the situation and are constantly updating their calculations of the projected load on the health care system. In that way they can advise Gov. Charlie Baker on further actions such as mass closures.
The psychological part is to drive home the message that self-isolation is essential to slowing the spread of Covid-19, the virus. Too many people are blowing off the CDC’s call for everyone to step up their hand washing and other actions to minimize the risk of infecting others.
For someone to blithely say, as more than one person has told The Sun Chronicle, they were going to carry on as usual is selfish, callous and ultimately foolhardy.
Because there are still many people in denial about the dangers of this coronavirus government is continually increasing restrictions, which is why you read daily about new clampdowns ordered at all levels — municipal, state and national.
Similarly, signature events are being canceled or postponed — and not just for a matter of weeks.
The Boston Marathon has been shifted from Patriots Day, April 20, to Sept. 14, five months later. Boston schools are closing for six weeks, not just the one or two weeks planned by area schools.
Meanwhile, more and more businesses are trying to stay open by having as many employees as possible work from home and vowing frequent disinfection. Will that suffice or will there ultimately be a nationwide lockdown such as in Italy? Time will soon tell.
That the crisis is going to intensify is now accepted reality by medical professionals and decision-makers.
They have largely written off this spring, for instance closing colleges early and canceling sports tournaments. A bigger question is what will happen in the fall and, yes, next winter.
There is hope that Covid-19 will be self-limiting, dissipating in the summer as most coronaviruses do. However, seasonal viruses commonly return after a few months, sometimes even stronger, pointed out Washington Post columnist David von Drehle (“Only Mother Nature can save us now,” March 13).
Also to be taken into account is that it will take a year to 18 months to develop and test a vaccine, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The implication is that our fate is in the hands of the administration since this is a national crisis that very likely will carry on for some time.
Two weeks of self-quarantining in mud season is not the answer to this public health emergency.
