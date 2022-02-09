The pandemic of 1918 claimed more than 50 million lives worldwide. One of those victims would have been a close relative.
John Lauder Bristol died at 10 months of age. He was my father’s younger brother. My father was 3 1/2 at the time, so had little memory of John, his only sibling.
He didn’t speak of John as he was raising his own children many years later. I’m convinced, though, that John’s death had a profound, if indirect effect, on my father’s life.
After one misadventure my grandparents sent my father to boarding school at age 10, fearful that they might lose him too without close supervision, which he got, ultimately to his benefit.
About 100 years after what became known as the Great Influenza of 1918-19, the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly appeared and comparisons were to be expected.
John M. Barry, an academic and author of a book on the 1918 pandemic, wrote a column for The New York Times Jan. 31 in which he said there is a lesson for us today in how that earlier pandemic played out. Essentially, he said it’s too early for people to be pulling down their masks.
Histories of that pandemic’s three waves discount an upsurge in 1920 which Barry says “was lethal enough that it should have counted as a fourth wave.”
However, by then both the populace and the government were drained by the sickness and resulting remedies. “Newspapers were filled with frightening news about the virus, but no one cared,” Barry wrote.
It wasn’t until 1921 that the virus became a run of the mill seasonal flu rather than a raging pandemic.
The “1918” pandemic claimed many more lives than the current one which so far has accounted for fewer than 6 million deaths worldwide.
History is now repeating itself. A poll came out the same day Barry’s essay was published that said fully 70 percent of Americans agreed the COVID-19 virus “is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives.”
This despite the fact COVID-19 is only two years old. Health experts warn that although fewer people are now coming down with COVID-19, the danger has not gone away. New forms will continue to emerge. There’s no way to tell whether future variants will be mild or deadly, the scientists say.
The University of Monmouth poll that was released Jan. 31 reflected the “pandemic fatigue” that has arisen in this country and much of the developed world.
People are not just sick of being sick. They’re sick of all the ramifications of a virus spreading in one wave after another — vaccination mandates, masking, quarantining, screening, testing, remote schooling, closed businesses, media misinformation, government intervention.
What the Monmouth poll really shows is that people have decided to look after themselves and just move on. What they’re saying, I think, is something like, “I can get the flu and get over it. If you can’t, well, tough.”
And that’s just going to make things worse.
It was in the spring of 1918 that my future uncle died of capillary bronchitis. As I write, several relatives have had confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19. They don’t live in my house so my wife and I are still hopeful of not getting seriously ill despite our vulnerability to the flu.
Too bad, though, that it has to be every man or woman for themselves and that the country is so divided over dealing with the virus.