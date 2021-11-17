Democrats, why all the panic over the 2022 and 2024 elections? Republicans, why all the gloating?
It’s one thing for Democrats to react to a few Republican victories in the recent off-off-year elections with scaled down legislative measures. It’s another to project the end of the world as we know it in the nationwide elections coming up.
I’m sure it’s hard in Washington, D.C., and New York City, home of government and major media, but the rest of the country really does have some other things on its mind.
The pandemic is still with us, for one thing.
From the people’s point of view their personal lives are far more important than the public policy concerns of those in and around government.
Take medicine, for instance. Think of a doctor or nurse. He or she is devoting the bulk of their time and energy to treating and caring for people who are sick and need professional care.
Sure, they know there’s a public policy side to medical issues but that’s not their focus.
In contrast, the politicians and media are by virtue of their work dealing with public policy and not actual care of the people. In their case people are known as voters.
Likewise, I’m not surprised at the low voter turnouts that have been reported for elections this month.
Except in some highly contested races, the great majority of voters didn’t vote.
That was the case in Attleboro on a sunny Nov. 2. Despite there being a well publicized contest between an incumbent mayor and a challenger, the turnout was only 22 percent.
That didn’t even approach predictions of 30 percent which was predicated on the fact Mayor Paul Heroux had announced that if he won this next term would be his last.
He won big. If he remains true to his word, there will be a wide-open race for mayor in two years which may actually produce a 30 percent turnout. Hang tight until 2023.
Meanwhile, the great majority of people didn’t get too exercised over what generally transpired in this year’s elections.
I think they were more concerned about changes at work, finding affordable day care, paying more for food and gas, taking care of family members’ health, deciding whether to get a booster vaccine shot and so on.
To the extent that they’re also interested in public policy, there are more immediate issues, such as what schools are teaching and whether it’s safe to go into the city.
They also realize that there’s only so much they can do to affect local government without getting involved in it. That once was a draw for some people. It’s less so now, with the time demands and risk of personal attacks, thanks to social media.
Government is more and more dominated by professionals in positions of power. It’s a career in itself. That’s why salaries now top $200,000.
Regular people, I think, are comfortable with leaving government to professionals while they go about their lives.
If they are going to get politically involved it may be in 2022 or more likely in 2024 when there’s a presidential race on the ballot. Then it may be a time for panic and bravado, but that’s also three years away. Lots and lots can happen between now and then.
