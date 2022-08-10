It’s mid-August, three months from the midterm elections, and there’s no telling their outcome. But there is one thing I do know — America will get the government it deserves.
By that I mean the outcome could swing from one extreme to the other. That depends partly on where you live but more significantly on whether one party controls the levers of government, the presidency, the House and the Senate. (Conservatives already control the Supreme Court, a fourth lever.)
If Republicans are in control, particularly former President Donald Trump, conservative values will wash over the country like a rogue wave at the beach.
If Democrats are in control, the values of progressives will be turned into laws and public policy.
There will still be great variance among states but elections are nationalized every two years.
Considering what’s been happening people should be motivated and turnout will break records, I predict.
Although there are some people who just aren’t into politics, more and more are politically engaged. They realize the importance of their one vote is magnified many times by the involvement of partisan organizations, the ever-increasing campaign spending by both parties and the attention given politics by media of all kinds.
The stakes are very high. There are many drivers of this. I see two that are particularly powerful or influential.
One is the Supreme Court’s dramatic swing to the right. Conservatives in and out of the court used the 6-3 majority to promulgate policies that apply nationwide. These are then reinforced by laws in many Republican states and undercut in Democratic states.
Hence the battles following the court’s ruling over abortion rights in June.
Then there were the fireworks over the referendum in Kansas last week where abortion rights are significantly curtailed and could have been further limited. The referendum was defeated in a landslide vote that has Republicans suddenly recalculating the implications nationally for the midterm elections.
There has been no end of analysis of these events but it seems to come down to people being upset that a right of long duration — longer than the span of a woman’s reproductive years — being taken away.
The other vital issue is whether Donald Trump will reclaim the presidency two years from now.
Just as the former president (along with the Minority Leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky) engineered the conservative swing of the court, Trump is planning to run for president in 2024.
He and many conservative organizations are quite open about what he will do if he is elected. This will be easy if Republicans control the House and Senate but it’s also possible without having a lock on government.
Trump described this in a recent speech. Speaking at the America First Policy Institute, he said, “Congress should pass historic reforms, empowering the president to ensure that any bureaucrat who is corrupt, incompetent or unnecessary for the job can be told — you ever hear this? — ‘You’re fired? Get out. You’re fired.’” He vowed to “root out the deep state,” familiar words from his previous campaigns.
Only now he (or a like-minded successor) could have a new tool to do it. This is an expanded “Schedule F” which Trump tried to put into place in his first term but ran out of time.
This little-known regulation would enable him to not just purge progressive bureaucrats but to replace them with conservative ones.
This was recounted in detail by New York Times columnist Thomas Edsall in the Aug. 3 edition. It’s a scary story and many people will be alarmed if Trump gets this power.