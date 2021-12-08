Both Attleboro and North Attleboro have senior center problems. There’s nobody better to solve them than Mayor Paul Heroux and Town Manager Michael Borg.
In fact, maybe the two municipal leaders could work together to come up with a joint solution.
The time is ripe even if a remedy will apparently take some time.
Speaking just for Attleboro, Mayor Heroux said he’d love to see a new senior center but one is years away. (“New senior center at least five years in city’s future, mayor says,” front page, Nov. 30)
Meanwhile, Town Manager Borg has been studying the possibility of moving North Attleboro’s senior center from the old Howard Estate on Elm Street to the vacant Allen Avenue School, or possibly Emerald Square Mall.
The sister communities have similar problems.
A former fire station on South Main Street that was made over into Attleboro’s senior center years ago is cramped, parking downtown is difficult, and the building generally doesn’t meet the needs of today.
The Howard Estate is a warren of little rooms serving multiple agencies. The building is owned by the North Attleboro Housing Authority and the town rents space there. Parking is insufficient when there’s a lot going on in the building.
Heroux, who won re-election in November but says he will not run again after his third term, laid out a timeline that will make you gnash your teeth.
It goes like this: Request funds from the city council for a “feasibility study” to put in the “capital improvement plan;” draft a “request for proposals” (RFP) for the feasibility study; have the study done — this will take all of 2023; prepare another RFP to design the center; then the mayor (not Heroux) identifies a source of funding for the building; planners select an “owner’s project manager” (OPM) after the RFP has been done; construction starts in 2026 or 2027, guided by the OPM. Got that?
If I didn’t know better I’d think Heroux was thumbing his nose at the senior citizens, who aren’t getting any younger. But this mayor plots out every project in minute detail and unfailingly shares his plan with anyone who’ll listen. I wish him well in his future endeavors.
Town Manager Borg would like to make use of the former Allen Avenue School which was shut in 2015 in a budget crunch.
The senior center would use part of the building and some other town services could also be based there.
There’s a caveat, though. Where Attleboro is looking at putting up a new building North Attleboro would be renovating an old one. It has to be brought up to code and the cost hasn’t been determined.
Since Borg has talked about the alternative of housing the senior center at the Route 1 mall, he’s aware that seniors expect to drive to the senior center. Those who don’t could arrange for rides or use GATRA vans which make hourly runs to the mall.
Likewise, Attleboro could do the same. The mall is in North Attleboro but it’s no farther for Attleboro seniors than North Attleboro seniors, and the mall is already used by many seniors for indoor walks and socializing.
I don’t know if the mall is the best solution for either community, but I have confidence that the top managers could come up with good plans to present to their respective municipal councils.
This also is the perfect opportunity to work with the senior center directors and volunteers on future services, which could be quite different than in pre-pandemic days.
