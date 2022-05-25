Just as spy craft can turn the tide in war, I thought good investigative work could prevent mass shootings and other incidents of domestic terrorism.
Maybe in some cases, but evidently not all. Mass shootings will occur periodically and they’re simply not going to be given the attention that, say, the Ukraine war is getting from the Defense Department and CIA right now.
My change of heart follows the fatal shooting of nine Black people and one white person at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo on May 14.
The shooter, Payton Gendron, 18, left a long trail of evidence that I thought could have been picked up and led to actions that one way or another would have prevented the mayhem he caused.
There was his 673-page online diary that dated back to last November. He posted it shortly before he began his rampage.
Along with the diary, he issued what The New York Times called a “racist screed” intended to get others to “join him in mounting similar attacks.” These documents, however, were kept private until the last minute.
Similarly, Gendron attached a camera to his helmet and live-streamed video on Twitch of his assault. Twitch said it removed the stream within two minutes but by then it was already being shared. Too late, of course, to stop him.
Some more missed opportunities:
Gendron made a reconnaissance trip to the store and was questioned by a suspicious guard. Apparently the intervention went no further.
Gendron bought a version of an AR-15 assault riffle legally and modified it (illegally) so it could take a 30-round magazine instead of the 10-round clip it came with.
He had made menacing statements to high school classmates the year before and been required to undergo counseling. However, the behavior was deemed not serious enough to invoke New York’s “red-flag” law, which would have made a gun purchase illegal.
In sum, Gendron escaped detection because he plotted alone. He found what information he needed on the internet and planted his own rantings about white supremacy there in a way to keep them hidden.
What’s to be done?
There’s the usual talk about strengthening gun laws and reining in social media, but it’s not very encouraging. In fact gun laws are getting weaker and social media is getting more freewheeling because of its resistance to regulation.
The Times pointed out that some conservative states are repealing gun regulations while the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to gut a New York law restricting the carrying of concealed weapons. The Times called the case “a potential landmark decision that could invalidate dozens of similar laws in liberal-leaning states.”
Meanwhile, gun production has nearly tripled since 2000, according to a recent report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. These are legally manufactured and sold guns in a nation of people fearful of losing their right to bear arms. Those guns and others that are made untraceable can easily find their way into the hands of demented racists.
It seems that almost every time there’s a mass shooting that claims 10 or so lives, the shooter invokes the “Great Replacement Theory.” This posits that elites are acting to increase immigration and immigrant birth rates in order to destroy Western Civilization.
This is ridiculous on its face. In the real world, mass shooters are consumed by their effort to gain attention and become what they consider legendary figures. However, the closer you look the more pitiful they are.