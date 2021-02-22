The Sun Chronicle had two recent stories about criminals being sent to prison for serious but completely different kinds of crimes. Perhaps that explains the disparity in the sentences, or does it?
In the most recent case a former Attleboro man, David Correia, was given a one-year sentence to federal prison for defrauding investors ("Ex-city man gets year for fraud," Page A1, Feb. 9).
In the other case, a Taunton man, James Mitchell, who was arrested in Rehoboth, was given a five- to seven-year sentence in state prison for drug trafficking ("Dealer sent to prison," Page A3, Feb. 5).
Both defendants had pleaded guilty earlier. David Linton, the paper’s police and court reporter, wrote his trademark stories filled with facts and background.
Here are highlights of the two cases:
Correia, 45, a 1993 graduate of Attleboro High School now living in West Palm Beach, Fla., admitted to defrauding investors out of $2.3 million.
He will have to pay back the money to seven investors and forfeit $43,650, the funds he received for his part in the operation. The company was nominally headed by Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and later the personal lawyer of former president Donald Trump.
Mitchell, 35, was caught in Rehoboth in September 2019 with large amounts of narcotics hidden in a fake soda can in his car. He pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to trafficking.
Mitchell was arrested after his car was stopped by a Rehoboth police officer because it had a damaged headlight. A search turned up a fanny pack containing a safe, two scales and $293, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos.
Police obtained a search warrant for the safe and that led to the discovery of the disguised Coke can that contained more than 100 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of heroin and $4,200, Linton reported.
Correia’s case is more complicated. He worked for a company ironically called Fraud Guarantee for seven years. The company was headed by former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas. Giuliani was brought on as a consultant but did not participate in the fraud and was not charged.
The company defrauded a handful of investors. “He was defrauding the very people he was telling how bad fraud could be,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos.
Correia was depicted by both his defense lawyer and the prosecution as a small fry operator. The defense attorney pleaded for no prison time.
The probation department recommended a one-year sentence when the federal guideline for the crime is 33 to 41 months. Judge J. Paul Oetken handed down the one-year sentence.
He also gave Correia a concurrent one-year sentence for lying to the Federal Elections Commission in another scheme involving political contributions. Correia will be eligible for release after serving 10 months.
Mitchell was described by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn as a career criminal. “The defendant has a history of drug dealing and a significant criminal record. I am pleased he will be off the street for up to severn years to protect the public,” Quinn said.
That wrapped up the Mitchell story. There was still more to be said about Correia. He was described as a talented salesman who even drew sympathy from two of the victims.
Further background in court records stated Correia was a talented golfer who aspired to turn pro. He had operated restaurants and then met Parnas and ultimately Trump. Finally, the story noted Correia and his wife have two children, ages 6 and 9.
Before the sentencing, Correia made a statement. “I feel true remorse for my previous actions. Those actions do not reflect who I want to be in life and I will not do them again,” he said.
Correia does not have to begin serving his sentence until March 12. Presumably Mitchell has begun serving his sentence.
So in light of all the talk these days about equal justice for Blacks, the question in my mind is just when are the police and courts going to start treating poor, Black hustlers more like calculating white collar criminals.
Where do your sympathies lie?
