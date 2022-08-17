It’s been a couple weeks now since I could have voted in the next election. But why would I?
Why would I vote in August when so much is going to happen before the state primary on Sept. 6. (Did you think I was referring to the national midterm election on Nov. 8? Silly you.)
I can vote early in the primary because the ballot for cities and towns is set and Massachusetts has wide open “early/absentee” balloting including voting by mail, pre-paid no less.
In Wrentham, where I live, I could also use a dropbox outside town hall, vote inside town hall or in person at the polls on Election Day.
There are separate ballots for all the political parties with candidates. And there are a myriad of them.
In addition to Democratic and Republican parties, there are 30 listed on the secretary of state website. These include the Libertarian Party, Green-Rainbow Party, the Pirate Party and the Pizza Party.
Unenrolled voters, commonly called independents, make up the majority of voters across the state. An independent requests a specific party ballot when voting in the primary election.
All voters get the same ballot for the general election since by then all the preliminaries are over.
There is early voting — no excuse needed — in both primary and general elections. The early voting period for the primary is Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. It’s Oct. 22 to Nov. 4 for the general.
Exactly when you can vote in a given city or town is up to the municipality. There is a minimum number of hours required and days and hours vary, but some weekend hours are required in all communities. The secretary of state’s office tracks all this and posts the hours for all communities at least five days before Election Day.
If you vote early, you do not get a do-over. “You cannot take back your early ballot or vote again,” the website declares in boldface.
One more thing for the hyper-partisans out there: “All ballot counting takes place in public.” You can watch but you can’t touch.
At one time I more or less kept track of the legislative candidates in the major parties in the different districts that reach into The Sun Chronicle circulation area. Thankfully, I don’t have to do that any more. I’ve got other things to think about.
But back to my original point. Why would I want to vote early when I can wait until Election Day and take into account the absolute latest political developments.
How late? It was 11 days before the Nov. 8, 2016 presidential election that FBI Director James Comey revealed that the FBI was reopening the investigation into whether Hillary Clinton had used a private email server to do government work.
The FBI went into hyperdrive and informed Congress just two days before the election that it stood by its earlier finding that Clinton had not committed a crime.
Much later, after the election, Comey acknowledged that at the time he was probably thinking that Clinton would win and “it had to have been that she’s going to be elected president and if I hide this from the American people, she’ll be illegitimate the moment she’s elected, the moment this comes out.”
Clinton said all along that Comey’s late announcement about the email probe doomed her chances of winning. President Donald Trump tweeted later that Comey was an “untruthful slime ball” and said he should be prosecuted for leaking “classified information.”
So that’s why I’m voting on Election Day, and I’m voting strategically.