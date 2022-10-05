Editor’s note: Ned Bristol is devoting his October columns to the midterm elections.
Ordinarily when we talk about voters we are primed to think of Republicans and Democrats.
In reality, there are many kinds of voters, or different kinds of voters and nonvoters. I mentally break them down into six groups:
- Potential voters. Citizens who aren’t registered to vote can sometimes be persuaded to register and vote. The number of nonvoters in a given election can indirectly affect the outcome of an election, especially in a place where the electorate is closely divided. These places are declared battleground states, and they attract the most media attention. It’s also common to have battlegrounds within battlegrounds. The race for Bristol County sheriff is an example.
- Single-issue voters. They ignore politics and government. I knew a woman who said she only votes when abortion is on the ballot in some way, and always for the pro-life side. It’s a quick trip in and out of the polls for her.
- Occasional voters. They vote sporadically, depending on many things, such as whether they have a vested interest in an issue or something as simple as the weather on Election Day.
- Faithful voters. They turn out for just about every election. They consider it their duty. They may just enjoy the experience, or maybe they were raised that way. Many of the elderly are considered faithful voters.
- Super voters. These people don’t just vote, they get involved in campaigns. They contribute money to candidates, they write letters to the editor, they read newspapers, of all things.
- Super cynics. Regrettably there are some activists who think politics is nothing more than a con game. They get their jollies messing with the heads of the gullible. I’m not that cynical and won’t be writing about these miscreants.
It would be nice to know how many voters are in each category, but there’s a more important question for the politically engaged.
That is, how many occasional voters can be turned into faithful voters, or even super voters?
The midterm elections on Nov. 8 will probably draw a high turnout because of the conflict between those aligned with former President Donald Trump and those who want to see a Democrat remain in the White House.
Also at stake are important elected wpositions in various states.
Historical numbers aren’t that relevant for unprecedented circumstances such as those that we’re looking at for the presidential election of 2024.
As the saying goes, where you stand is a matter of where you sit.
If you live in a battleground state you may be inundated with political commercials.
If your state’s legislature could flip from one party to the other, many races will be spotlighted.
But if you live in liberal Massachusetts you probably won’t see the far right Republican candidate for governor prevailing over the liberal Democrat. If the Republican candidate wins in a place like Massachusetts, however, it’s going to be a watershed year for conservatives everywhere.
There have been upsets in Massachusetts before, specifically the surprise win of Republican Scott Brown in a special election for U.S. Senate in 2010. He was backed by the Tea Party, a conservative group.
A former Wrentham town official and then a state legislator, he served close to three years, filling out the term of Sen. Edward Kennedy who died in 2009. Brown was ousted by current Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2012.
In 2016 newly elected President Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama and named Brown ambassador to New Zealand where he served until 2020.
Brown’s 2010 victory over Democrat Martha Coakley, the state Attorney General, was decisive, 52 to 47 percent.
The analysis at the time resonates today. Coakley’s defeat, CNN reported, “signaled big political problems for the president’s party this fall when House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates are on the ballot nationwide.”
Even before polls had closed, Coakley’s campaign held a news conference questioning the integrity of the election. They said voters in three places were given ballots already marked for Brown. In other words, there were cries of an attempt to steal the election. Hmmm.